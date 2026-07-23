DEKRA Korea Partners with KTL to Facilitate European Market Access for Korean Automotive Suppliers Amidst Evolving Euro 7 and Carbon Regulations

SEOUL, South Korea, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA Korea, a leading global testing, inspection, and certification organization, has entered into a strategic partnership with Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL), to strengthen cooperation in testing and certification for compliance with the European Union's Euro 7 regulation and carbon-related regulatory requirements.

The collaboration aims to establish a mutual recognition framework in Europe for brake wear particle test reports, helping Korean automotive parts manufacturers reduce certification burdens and facilitate their entry into the European market.

DEKRA Korea and KTL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at KTL's International Conference Room in Seoul.

The signing ceremony was attended by Young-hwan Ko, Head of Climate and Environment Division at KTL; Jae-du Cha, Center Director (Environmental Business Development Center) at KTL; Dr. Kilian Aviles, Executive Vice President of DEKRA Group and Head of the Asia Pacific Region; and Ming Sheng, Country Manager of DEKRA Korea.

This collaboration is established to jointly address the newly introduced testing and certification requirements for brake wear particle emissions under the Euro 7 regulation.

Euro 7 expands vehicle emission regulations beyond traditional exhaust emissions to include non-exhaust emissions such as brake wear particles, tire wear particles, and battery durability. As a result, Korean automotive suppliers exporting to Europe face increasingly stringent regulatory requirements.

Building on KTL's Brake Wear Particle Testing Laboratory established in 2025, DEKRA Korea will work alongside KTL to pursue mutual recognition of test reports. This initiative is expected to create a pathway for test results generated in Korea to be cooperated as part of the EU type approval process.

Furthermore, DEKRA Korean and KTL intend to jointly develop a robust brake wear particle testing and certification system aligned with international standards. This is expected to enhance the capability of Korean companies to comply with European regulations while reducing their reliance on overseas testing facilities.

Under the MoU, the two organizations will collaborate in the following areas:

Exchange of technical information related to Euro 7 and Non-Exhaust Emissions (NEE).

Cooperation of European certification testing utilizing KTL's laboratory.

Technical collaboration on Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) and the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

Dr. Kilian Aviles, Executive Vice President of DEKRA Group and Head of the Asia Pacific Region, stated:

"This partnership marks the first step toward establishing a framework under which brake wear particle test reports generated by KTL can be mutually recognized in Europe. Together, we aim to enhance confidence in the testing capabilities of Korean products and technologies while building an internationally recognized certification cooperation model."

Young-hwan Ko, Head of Climate and Environment Division at KTL, commented:

"Regulations on brake wear particle emissions represent a newly emerging regulatory area worldwide, making it difficult for companies to respond independently. We will continue strengthening our testing and certification support framework to help Korean companies effectively comply with Euro 7 and other European market requirements."

KTL continues to support the competitiveness of Korea's automotive industry by providing testing and certification services in the environmental sector, including solutions for both exhaust and non-exhaust vehicle emission regulations, as well as environmental measuring equipment.

This strategic partnership between DEKRA Korea and KTL marks a significant advancement in supporting Korea's vital automotive sector. Together, both organizations are confident in the ability to guide clients through the complexities of Euro 7 and emerging carbon regulations. This collaboration will not only solidify Korea's global leadership in automotive innovation and compliance but also reinforce DEKRA Korea's commitment to delivering unparalleled testing, inspection, and certification services that champion safety and sustainability.

About DEKRA

For more than 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the original goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has grown to become the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward. In 2025, DEKRA generated revenue of 4.4 billion euros. More than 48,000 employees are providing qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries across five continents. DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world's most sustainable companies.

SOURCE DEKRA Korea