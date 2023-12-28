DEKRA recognized by the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) as a CCC Digital Key Authorized Laboratory in four locations

DEKRA receives this authorization for its laboratories in Guangzhou and Suzhou (Mainland China), Taiwan , and Málaga ( Spain ).

STUTTGART, Germany, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA has become one of the first global authorized laboratories for CCC Digital Key Certification by the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) to provide testing and validation services and offer robust support to global automotive manufacturers and component suppliers to launch compliant products in the digital key domain. DEKRA has been granted this authorization for its laboratories located in Guangzhou and Suzhou (Mainland China), Taiwan, and Málaga (Spain). As a CCC Digital Key Authorized Lab, DEKRA embraces the broadest scope and the highest number of recognized labs worldwide.

"DEKRA is closely engaged in the evolution and application of Digital Key technology. As one of the first CCC Digital Key authorized laboratories worldwide, we are committed to benefiting manufacturers and end users through the standardization of CCC Digital Key Certification, which ensures consistent and seamless experience across products from different suppliers, facilitating smooth interoperability among relevant parties, and enhancing credibility and trust among consumers, partners, and stakeholders", said Juan Carlos Mora, Vice President of the Business Line Connectivity Testing at DEKRA.

Among the numerous innovative applications in the automotive sector, Digital Key stands out as one of the most prominent. It redefines the connection between people and vehicles, not only revolutionizing keyless operations, but also embracing a mission to connect people, vehicles and scenarios. As a new technology, Digital Key enables vehicle owners to remotely access their vehicles using mobile devices such as smartphones and smartwatches, including functions like seamless entry, convenient start-up, automatic locking upon departure, remote control of windows and air conditioning, and other remote control and information interaction features.

The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) is dedicated to advancing technologies for smartphone-to-car connectivity solutions. CCC Digital Key is a standardized ecosystem that enables mobile devices on any operating system to securely store, authenticate and share Digital Keys for smart vehicles. It also allows companies the brand ownership they crave, as well as the security, privacy, and interoperability that users need. As a Core member of the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), DEKRA actively participates in the consortium's work and collaborates with leading global automotive industry enterprises to jointly drive the development of the digital industry.

Recently, the CCC announced the CCC Digital Key Certification is now available for NFC implementation to its industry-leading vehicle and device members. NFC technology facilitates non-contact communication between smartphones and vehicles, and in the 3.0 standard, a combination of UWB and BLE technologies further enhance features such as hands-free operation, position, and keyless entry to improve user experience.

Additionally, DEKRA can also provide Apple MFi CarKey testing and certification services and NFC Forum CCC Digital Key official testing. DEKRA aims to continue bringing customers innovative testing and certification solutions for ensuring the safety and security of the Digital Key ecosystem.

About the Car Connectivity Consortium:

The Car Connectivity Consortium® (CCC) is a cross-industry organization advancing technologies for smartphone-to-car connectivity solutions. The CCC represents a large portion of the global automotive and smartphone industries with more than 200 member companies. The CCC member companies include smartphone and vehicle manufacturers, automotive tier-1 suppliers, silicon/chip vendors, security product suppliers, and more. Its Board of Directors includes individuals from charter member companies Apple, BMW, CARIAD, DENSO, Ford, General Motors, Google, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, NXP, Panasonic, Samsung, Thales, and Xiaomi. For more information, visit www.carconnectivity.org.

About DEKRA

DEKRA is the world's largest independent non-listed expert organization in the testing, inspection, and certification sector. As a global provider of comprehensive services and solutions, we help our customers improve their safety, security, and sustainability outcomes. In 2022, DEKRA generated sales totaling nearly EUR 3.8 billion. The company currently employs almost 50,000 people who offer qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries on five continents. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked. For more information, visit www.dekra.com.

