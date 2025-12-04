DEKRA Performs Testing to Confirm East Asia's First CCC Digital Key™ Certification for Ingeek

First Digital Key Platform in Asia Listed on the Interoperability Device List

SHANGHAI, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA, a global leader in testing and certification, performed the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC)-required testing that enabled Ingeek to achieve East Asia's first CCC Digital Key™ Certification. This marks a major step forward for the region's smart vehicle ecosystem. The certification was issued by the CCC, following testing conducted at DEKRA's CCC-authorized laboratories, and demonstrates DEKRA's expertise in testing and validating cutting-edge automotive connectivity technologies.

The CCC Digital Key™ standard integrates near-field communication (NFC), Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), and ultra-wideband (UWB) wireless communication protocols to enable seamless, secure vehicle access and ignition via smartphones or wearable devices. With this certification, Ingeek's digital key platform becomes the first in Asia to be listed on the CCC Interoperability Device List (IDL), a designation achieved by only three companies globally.

DEKRA, acting in its role as a CCC-authorized testing laboratory (ATL), performed evaluations of Ingeek's Digital Key system throughout the certification process. This included test environment setup, hardware and software capability analysis, communication protocol validation, and the final compliance evaluation. These activities reflect DEKRA's independent role in assessing compliance against the CCC's rigorous interoperability and security standards.

"At DEKRA, safety and reliability are fundamental to every smart mobility innovation," said Eric Yu, Senior Director Connectivity, Digital & Product Solutions at DEKRA. "We are proud to apply our global testing expertise to support the rollout of secure and interoperable digital key technologies. As an independent ATL in the CCC Digital Key™ Certification Program, our engagement with Ingeek reflects DEKRA's mission to align innovation with compliance while maintaining our impartial, third-party role, helping clients deliver trusted solutions to an evolving market."

DEKRA is one of the largest CCC-authorized testing laboratories supporting the CCC Digital Key™ Certification Program worldwide. DEKRA's ATL capabilities span seven (7) locations: Plymouth (Michigan), Sterling (Virginia), Guangzhou (South Mainland China), Suzhou (North Mainland China), Taiwan region, Klettwitz (Germany), and Málaga (Spain), representing one of the broadest networks of CCC-authorized labs worldwide. As the adoption of digital key technologies accelerates, demand is growing for complementary certifications such as those from the NFC Forum, Bluetooth SIG, and FiRa Consortium. DEKRA is also an ATL for Apple's MFi Car Key program, and for digital car key on Android™. These programs contribute to the broader digital key ecosystem, helping ensure interoperability and security across vehicle and mobile device platforms.

With decades of experience in RF technologies (NFC, BLE, UWB), Regulatory (RF, EMC, Safety), Cybersecurity, and Global Market Access (GMA), DEKRA provides comprehensive end-to-end testing and certification services that verify automotive products' compliance with the highest international standards for safety, security, and interoperability.

By performing evaluations from the early stages of development, DEKRA helps manufacturers integrate compliance strategies and certification planning into development cycles, reducing redesign risks, shortening time to market, and improving certification success rates. In doing so, DEKRA supports the transformation of digital key technologies into secure, scalable, and trusted smart mobility solutions, while maintaining its role as an independent ATL supporting organizations during the CCC Digital Key™ Certification process. The CCC makes the final decision on issuing the certification.

Disclaimer: Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

About DEKRA

For 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the original goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has grown to become the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward—fully aligned with DEKRA's anniversary motto, "Securing the Future." In 2024, DEKRA is expected to generate revenue of 4.3 billion euros. Around 49,000 employees are providing qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries across five continents. DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world's most sustainable companies.

About the Car Connectivity Consortium:

The Car Connectivity Consortium® (CCC) is a cross-industry organization dedicated to defining how vehicles interact with devices and the world to create a more seamless and secure consumer experience. CCC standardizes the connected ecosystem around vehicles and devices, bringing together automakers, device manufacturers, automotive suppliers, chip vendors, and security providers to develop solutions that prioritize convenience, security, and privacy protections. With more than 300 member companies, CCC plays a leading role in advancing smartphone-to-vehicle connectivity and shaping the future of trusted digital vehicle access. Its Board of Directors includes representatives from Apple, BMW, CARIAD, DENSO, Ford, General Motors, Google, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, NXP, Panasonic Automotive Systems, Samsung, Thales, and Xiaomi. For more information, visit www.carconnectivity.org.

