DEKRA reflects on its anniversary year: A stable foundation today, a clear direction for tomorrow

STUTTGART, Germany, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As DEKRA concludes the year marking its 100th anniversary, the organization looks back on a period of particular significance – characterized by stability, clear priorities, and strong resilience. Despite a persistently challenging environment, shaped by elevated volatility, geopolitical uncertainties and weak economic conditions in several European markets, for the full year 2025, DEKRA expects mid-single digit revenue growth and overall stable results at the level of the previous year. In the first ten months of the year, revenue growth in the core TIC business stood at around 4 percent.

"2025 was a very special year for DEKRA – we honored our 100th anniversary. Only few companies reach such a milestone, and we are incredibly proud of this achievement," says Stan Zurkiewicz, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of DEKRA. "At the same time, this year confronted us with economic and geopolitical challenges. But our strong foundation stands. We stayed on course, focused on what matters, and delivered reliably. For this, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire DEKRA team."

While individual markets faced economic headwinds, DEKRA's global TIC (Testing, Inspection, Certification) business remained robust. The vehicle inspection business maintained its international strength and, with more than 32 million inspections carried out worldwide each year, stands as a symbol of trust and reliability in everyday life – consolidating DEKRA's position as the global number one in vehicle inspection. Demand also developed positively in the areas of sustainability and digital security, supported by continuous expansion of the service portfolio and strong customer partnerships.

Investments as a key component of future safety

Despite challenging economic framework conditions, ongoing investments in modern testing and certification facilities remain a crucial pillar of the company's long-term future security. Between 2022 and 2024, DEKRA invested annually around EUR 140 million – and around EUR 150 million in 2025 – in future-oriented measures, ranging from modern infrastructure to advanced systems and the further development of testing and inspection capacities. One focus was the expansion of DEKRA Lausitzring, which today ranks among the leading test environments for automated and connected driving. There, in the anniversary year, DEKRA opened its new Battery Test Center, bringing together all relevant types of battery testing under one roof for the first time. In addition, over the past years, new 5G and WiFi testing facilities were established in Asia and Europe, and the photovoltaic laboratory was expanded.

In the coming years, DEKRA will continue to invest around EUR 150 million annually in targeted and future-oriented areas. "All our investments follow a clear guiding principle: we focus on impact, not scope. We invest where we can reinforce DEKRA's long-term strength and secure our future," explains DEKRA CFO Wolfgang Linsenmaier.

A strong team makes the difference

These investments form the foundation for further growth in strategic key areas – and such growth requires qualified and committed people. In DEKRA's original home market, Germany, around 560 new employees were hired in 2025. Currently, more than 750 positions are open, particularly in technical and inspection-related roles, reflecting DEKRA's ambition to continue expanding in its core geography where it already is the largest player. The increase in new vehicle inspection engineers, international cooperation across more than 60 countries, and the strong team spirit lived throughout the organization demonstrate that commitment and collective strength remain among the company's most important success factors. "Our employees are the foundation of our success, and we keep growing," emphasizes Wolfgang Linsenmaier. "This anniversary year has shown once again how competently, pragmatically, and responsibly our teams act across the globe."

Commitment to climate protection

DEKRA also sets important priorities in the areas of social responsibility and sustainability. Through the newly initiated DEKRA Climate Impact program, the organization is working together with UNICEF, WWF, and NABU. Through the partnership with UNICEF, more than 860,000 children and their families in areas of the world most impacted by climate change will gain access to clean water in the coming years. "Our anniversary motto 'Securing the Future' does not only mean making technologies safe," stresses CEO Stan Zurkiewicz. "Safety is a societal value that concerns us all. As a company, we aim to make positive impact on the world around us that goes beyond our daily business – to take responsibility for people today and for the generations of tomorrow."

Looking ahead with confidence

Looking ahead to the coming year, DEKRA considers itself solidly positioned. Business planning forecasts mid-single digit revenue growth for the full year 2025. In 2026, as part of the Strategy 2030+, targeted growth impulses will play a key role across the strategic business fields of Mobility, Digital Trust, and Sustainability. In the Mobility segment, DEKRA is further expanding its services for electric and automated vehicles. With its Digital Trust Services, the company is integrating testing procedures for functional safety, cybersecurity, and AI validation into a unique value proposition. The Sustainability business field continues to grow in line with the energy transition – ranging from wind and solar power to hydrogen and battery systems. These strategic priorities are supported by the strengthening of workforce capabilities, new international partnerships, and the modernization of infrastructure.

"2025 was a year in which DEKRA, once again, demonstrated its resilience and strength," summarizes Stan Zurkiewicz. "We have laid the foundation for setting the right impulses in the coming years. We can only contribute to a safe future for business and society if we shape our own future in a reliable way. Our anniversary was an opportunity to honor our 100-year success story and at the same time a starting point for the next century of success and impact: We are securing the future – consciously, responsibly, and with a strong team."

About DEKRA

For 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the original goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has grown to become the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward—fully aligned with DEKRA's anniversary motto, "Securing the Future." In 2024, DEKRA generated revenue of 4.3 billion euros. Around 48,000 employees are providing qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries across five continents. DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world's most sustainable companies.

