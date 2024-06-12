DEKRA's Onward Security Facilitates ASRock Industrial in Achieving IEC 62443-4-1 Certification for Enhanced Industrial Cybersecurity

TAIPEI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Taiwan's ICT industry deals with the complex landscape of global cybersecurity regulations, the urgency for security-by-design practices becomes increasingly crucial. ASRock Industrial, a key player renowned for its industrial computer on a global scale, announces its attainment of the prestigious IEC 62443-4-1 certification in 2024. This certification, part of the comprehensive IEC 62443 standard series by the International Electrotechnical Commission for Electrical Equipment (IECEE), sets rigorous cybersecurity benchmarks tailored for industrial automation control applications. Compliance with the IEC 62443 standard significantly fortifies cybersecurity defenses, diminishing susceptibility to cyber threats.

Aaron Lee (right), Managing Director of DEKRA Taiwan, presenting the IEC 62443-4-1 certificate to James Lee (left), Chairman of ASRock Industrial.

At the certification ceremony, James Lee, Chairman of ASRock Industrial, received the certificate from DEKRA Taiwan Managing Director, Aaron Lee. Aaron Lee expressed, "With the increasing prevalence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) automation facilities and equipment across various industry chains, the high level of connectivity in business applications makes information and network security a critical competitive edge in the global market. We are very pleased to witness the collaboration between Onward Security and the DEKRA expert team. Under DEKRA's current testing principles, we verified ASRock Industrial meeting the certification requirements, making it the first company to receive the IEC 62443-4-1 certification from DEKRA. This achievement proves that ASRock Industrial has met the standards for a secure product development lifecycle and can provide products that comply with international industrial control security standards."

Onward Security, a DEKRA company, stands acknowledged by the IECEE as an IEC 62443 Security Testing Laboratory (CBTL), specializing in delivering OT security solutions. Leveraging their expertise, Onward Security supported ASRock Industrial in implementing the IEC 62443-4-1 standard to meet secure product development lifecycle criteria in 2023. The validation process, overseen by DEKRA, enabled ASRock Industrial to secure the IEC 62443-4-1 certification swiftly. ASRock Industrial's unwavering commitment and substantial investment in information and cyber security, particularly in product security development, played an instrumental role in expediting their attainment of the IEC 62443-4-1 certification. "We are dedicated to delivering the highest quality and most reliable Robust Edge AIoT Platform products. Obtaining the IEC 62443-4-1 certification not only marks an important milestone, but also demonstrates ASRock Industrial's steadfast commitment to product information security and our determination to protect customer privacy." stated James Lee, Chairman of ASRock Industrial.

The escalating frequency of cyber-attacks targeting critical infrastructure has prompted manufacturers to intensify their focus on assessing security risks and devising effective response strategies. Since 2013, IECEE has progressively introduced a comprehensive suite of standards under IEC 62443. Notably, recent years have seen leading European and American manufacturers mandate adherence to the IEC 62443-4-1 and IEC 62443-4-2 standards within Asian manufacturing sectors. The IEC 62443 series encompasses thorough security guidelines covering policies, organizational structures, procedures, systems, and components. Compliance with the directives delineated in the IEC 62443 standard is critical in significantly mitigating cyber-attack probabilities in industrial settings.

Rubén Lirio, Global Cybersecurity Director at DEKRA, says: "The IEC 62443-4-1 standard is pivotal for embedding security throughout the product lifecycle, from development to deployment. By achieving this certification, ASRock Industrial not only meets local regulatory requirements but also establishes itself as a leader in global cybersecurity standards. This proactive approach enhances trust and confidence among customers and partners worldwide."

About DEKRA

DEKRA was originally founded in 1925 to ensure road safety through vehicle inspection. With a much wider scope today, DEKRA is the world's largest independent non-listed expert organization in the testing, inspection, and certification sector. As a global provider of comprehensive services and solutions, we help our customers improve their safety, security, and sustainability outcomes. In 2023, DEKRA generated revenue of EUR 4.1 billion. The company currently employs around 49,000 people who offer qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries on five continents. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.

About ASRock Industrial

ASRock Industrial Computer was established as an independent company in July 2018, focusing on the fields of motherboards, edge computers, and other products for the manufacturing, business, and retail industries. It is the world's leader in Industrial PC motherboards, with customers located around the globe. Previously, it had been a business unit of ASRock Inc. (est. 2002) that was set up in 2011. For more information, please visit https://www.asrockind.com/company-profile

About Onward Security, a DEKRA Company

Onward Security, a DEKRA company, provides IoT cybersecurity compliance solutions. It has been selected as a Hot Company in the Cybersecurity Internet of Things, Global InfoSec Awards. In addition to possessing Asia's most complete cybersecurity assessment lab, it develops security assessment automation tools. It has been dedicated to helping customers in IoT/IIoT device manufacturing, automotive, medical, and other industries to quickly obtain security certification and effectively manage risks and vulnerabilities of software to ensure cyber and product security. For more information, please visit https://www.onwardsecurity.com/en/

