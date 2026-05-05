KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, attends SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026 to present its cutting-edge smart manufacturing solutions with AI playing a central role in enabling smarter, more connected, advanced semiconductor packaging production featuring greater speed, precision, and scalability.

Delta Electronics Spotlights AI and Integrated Solutions to Advance Semiconductor Packaging at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026

Eng Yong Ch'ng, Country Manager, Delta Electronics Malaysia, said, "For manufacturers, the adoption of advanced semiconductor packaging is accelerating, and so is the pressure to ramp up faster, optimize costs, and scale reliably. At SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026, Delta is demonstrating how a seamlessly integrated, connected, AI-enabled systems approach can help semiconductor manufacturers move beyond isolated performance improvements to achieve greater efficiency and consistency across their entire production lines."

Delta's showcase will focus on three key areas including precision motion, AI-enabled smart equipment, and energy-efficient infrastructure.

Precision Motion

As semiconductor components continue to shrink, achieving consistent, high-speed precision is critical. Delta will demonstrate motion solutions designed to meet these stringent requirements.

The Multi-Axis Servo System (ASDA-W3) features a compact design with synchronized, high-speed multi-directional movement, supporting the precision and repeatability required in advanced assembly processes. On the other hand, the Linear Positioning Link (LPL), developed specifically for semiconductor applications, delivers sub-micron positioning accuracy to enable greater control and stability beyond what conventional motor systems can achieve.

Delta will also present its FuzionSC semiconductor placement platform engineered to meet the demand of advanced packaging. This is the most versatile platform in terms of part feeding, highest accuracy across the largest board/panel dimension in the industry at 30,000CPH. Paired with a High-Speed Wafer Feeder, the platform enables advanced multi-die placement with greater flexibility and efficiency. It supports different wafer types and sizes, including flip chip and direct die attach with integrated wafer expansion.

The FuzionSC UHA head, launching in Q3 2026, will further improve precision and throughput, enabling the platform to support advanced semiconductor applications such as AI and photonics. Manufacturers using Universal Instruments' packaging technology together with Delta's automation solutions have reported efficiency gains of 20 to 25 percent, with deployments across industries including AI, automotive, medical, and industrial sectors.

Smart Equipment

Beyond precision, improving how quickly and efficiently systems are deployed has become a key priority for semiconductor manufacturers.

Delta's Equipment Onboarding Suite is an integrated automation platform spanning the full equipment lifecycle, from virtual design to production and OT security. It comprises four core solutions: DIATwin for simulation and virtual commissioning to reduce downtime and improve throughput; DIAEAP+ for multi-protocol connectivity, low-code development, and AI-driven analytics; DIASECS to streamline SECS/GEM compliance while cutting development effort; and DAA (Delta Application Allowlisting), a cybersecurity solution that protects legacy and modern equipment with proven ransomware defense and SEMI E187 support.

AI-Enabled Solution

Delta's AI Vision Solution for Smart Manufacturing (ACME), showcased for the first time at SEMICON Malaysia, is an AI-powered system that monitors manual assembly processes in real time to detect errors, ensure compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), and provide immediate feedback for correction. Using deep learning-driven video analytics, the solution identifies incorrect actions, missing or wrong components, and deviations in workflow as they happen, enabling operators to correct issues on the spot. By turning manual operations into measurable, data-driven processes, ACME helps manufacturers reduce defects and rework, strengthen traceability, and improve overall productivity and quality.

"The industry is shifting from focusing on individual machine performance to how entire systems perform," said Jason Yuan, President, Southeast Asia and Australia & New Zealand, Delta Electronics. "In this environment, standalone machines are no longer enough. Equipment needs to be connected, able to communicate in real time, and capable of self-diagnosing issues before they affect operations. What matters now is how quickly systems can be deployed, how reliably they run, and how efficiently resources are used. This is where Delta's integrated approach delivers real value across the production line."

As semiconductor manufacturing scales, energy consumption and sustainability have become critical considerations. Delta's solutions are designed to help manufacturers improve operational efficiency while reducing energy usage, supporting both performance and environmental goals.

ABOUT DELTA ELECTRONICS INT'L (Singapore)

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc.

ABOUT DELTA

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 8 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics