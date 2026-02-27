Delta Electronics Strengthens Southeast Asia Presence with New Leadership and Market Expansion

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, today announced strategic efforts to strengthen its presence across Southeast Asia and Oceania in response to strong business growth. The Company is appointing new SEA region and country leadership to leverage regional resources, accelerate execution, and enhance customer engagement. This includes the transition to country leaders of local nationality with deeper market and cultural understanding, as well as new offices and expanded teams to better serve Delta's customers and partners in key countries.

Mr. Jason Yuan, President, SEA & ANZ

Advancing Opportunities across Southeast Asia

Delta Electronics has maintained a strong presence across Southeast Asia. This new phase of expansion marks a strategic acceleration of its regional growth. The company is strengthening its footprint through new offices and increased manpower in Vietnam and Malaysia, while also expanding teams and operations in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand to better serve its growing domestic customer bases.

Delta's new offices and expanding local teams across Southeast Asia will support the region's rapid industrialization and increasing demand for smart, energy-efficient solutions across 16 critical industries. This will be achieved by enabling AI data center infrastructure, smart manufacturing, smart microgrids, sustainable buildings, EV charging and other e-mobility solutions, as well as telecom power infrastructure.

Strategic Leadership Appointments to Drive Growth

To support and accelerate this regional expansion, Delta Electronics is announcing key leadership appointments across Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Regional Business and Development Leadership



Jason Yuan, President, SEA & ANZ

Jason Yuan brings nearly three decades of extensive experience in information technology, digital innovation, and business transformation. With deep industry insight and strategic vision, Jason has successfully led teams to surpass business goals, drive new growth, and lead major transformation initiatives. His market acumen and leadership will be instrumental in leading Delta's Southeast Asia region toward continued growth and greater achievement . Jason succeeds Jackie Chang, former President of SEA and Oceania Business. With the rapid and successful expansion of Delta Electronics Thailand's manufacturing business, Jackie will now focus on his role as the President and COO of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL., leading the expansion and strengthening of Thailand's manufacturing operations to support Delta's global growth.





David Leal, Vice-President of Solution Business (Infrastructure), SEA & ANZ

A veteran Delta Electronics leader, David Leal will focus on critical business activities including business development for data center infrastructure, smart energy solutions, organizational transformation, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic development across priority sectors in Southeast Asia. He will report to Jason Yuan.





Lili Mow, Vice-President of Solution Business (Automation), SEA & ANZ

With over 30 years of leadership experience in the power and electrical industry, Lili Mow will lead Delta's Solutions business across Southeast Asia, driving growth and synergy across Building Automation and Industrial Automation. She will report to Jason Yuan.

Country Leadership Appointments

The newly appointed Country Managers, together with existing Country Managers Jimmy Wan (Singapore) and Tom Hew (Australia), will lead and strengthen Delta Electronics' local teams to deliver even greater on-the-ground support for customers and partners. With more local leaders instead of expats, this move reflects the company's commitment to adapting Delta's world-class products and solutions to local cultures and markets, while responding quickly to local needs by leveraging the company's global strengths and resources.

The new Country Managers are:

Atitaya Surapunthu, Country Manager, Thailand

Aritta Sinabang , Country Manager, Indonesia

Cris Vincent Del Mundo, Country Manager, Philippines

Eng Yong Chng, Country Manager, Malaysia

Viet-Dung Nguyen, Country Manager, Vietnam

Speaking on the leadership transition and regional appointments, Jackie Chang, former President of SEA and ANZ Business and Current President and Chief Operating Officer of Delta Electronics Thailand, said: "Delta Electronics in Southeast Asia has made great strides in advancing digitalization, energy efficiency, and automation across the region. As we move into the next phase of growth, I believe the key to success lies in empowering leaders who understand their local markets and customers. With Jason Yuan now taking the helm of the Southeast Asia region, I'm confident that Delta Electronics will continue to deepen its local presence, strengthen customer engagement, and drive sustainable growth. I look forward to seeing the new leadership team build on our strong foundation and further expand Delta's contribution to the region's transformation."

Delta Electronics SEA is committed to its mission of providing innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow by investing in people, innovation, and partnerships to strengthen its local presence across the region.

ABOUT DELTA ELECTRONICS INT'L (Singapore)

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc.

ABOUT DELTA

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 8 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

