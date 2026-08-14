Delta Future Industry Summit 2026 Convenes Government and Industry Leaders to Advance Thailand's AI and Electrification Infrastructure

BANGKOK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, hosted the Delta Future Industry Summit 2026 under the theme "Advancing Thailand's Infrastructure for AI and Electrification Evolution" at Hotel Nikko Bangkok. The summit brought together more than 200 participants, including government leaders, prominent policymakers, industry executives and technology experts, for high-level dialogue on how AI, automation and advanced power technologies are shaping the country's infrastructure and industrial development.

H.E. Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Industry (center), joins senior government representatives, industry leaders and distinguished panelists at the Delta Future Industry Summit 2026. Also pictured are Mrs. Assadaporn Kraipanont, Advisor to the Minister of Industry (seventh from right); Mr. Victor Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL (seventh from left); Mr. Jackie Chang, President & COO of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL (sixth from right); Mr. Jason Yuan, President of Delta Electronics SEA & ANZ (sixth from left); Dr. Ettikan Kandasamy Karuppiah, Technologist and Director for Asia Pacific South at NVIDIA Corporation (fifth from left); and Mr. Anothai Wettayakorn, Managing Director and Technology Leader of IBM Thailand (fifth from right).

Delta was honored to welcome H.E. Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Industry, who delivered the opening address, "Accelerating Thailand's Competitiveness Through AI and Electrification Evolution." He remarked, "Thailand's successful transition into the era of AI, electrification and intelligent industry cannot be achieved by government alone, nor can it be achieved by the private sector acting in isolation. Industrial transformation demands partnership. Government must create the environment, industry must bring innovation, universities must develop knowledge, entrepreneurs must challenge convention, and our workforce must be empowered with the skills to participate in the future we are creating."

Mr. Victor Cheng, Chief Executive Officer, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL, stated in his welcome remarks, "We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Your Excellency Minister of Industry Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa, our distinguished speakers, panelists, and all participants for joining us and sharing valuable insights at this year's summit."

"Thailand is well-positioned to benefit from rapid advances in digital technology and electrified systems, backed by an established manufacturing ecosystem, supportive business policies, and a growing skilled workforce. At the same time, rising demand for computing and electrified systems is placing greater pressure on the country's energy infrastructure and industrial capabilities. Our Delta Future Industry Summit serves as a platform for cross-sector dialogue and collaboration to address shared challenges and strengthen the country's long-term competitiveness." Mr. Cheng added.

The event also featured two special addresses from global industry leaders.

Dr. Ettikan Kandasamy Karuppiah, Technologist and Director for Asia Pacific South at NVIDIA Corporation, spoke on "Powering the Next Era of AI Infrastructure in Thailand." He outlined how the continued growth of AI infrastructure requires more efficient power use, sustainability, and responsible innovation. He further emphasized the importance of closer collaboration across the technology ecosystem to support the country's transition into the next era of AI.

Mr. Anothai Wettayakorn, Managing Director and Technology Leader of IBM Thailand, followed with "Day Zero of the AI Revolution." His address examined the shift toward AI-first enterprises, from task augmentation and workflow optimization to broader business redefinition. He also pointed to the importance of the emerging potential of quantum computing across industries in an AI future.

The second half of the program featured two strategic panel discussions.

The first panel, "Energy Infrastructure Readiness in the Advancement of Data Centers in Thailand," brought together experts from Global Power Synergy PCL, Bangkok Bank PCL and Delta Electronics Southeast Asia and Oceania. The panel examined how rising data center investment is reshaping electricity requirements and increasing the need for coordinated planning among energy providers, financial institutions, technology companies and operators.

The second panel was titled "How Will Industrial and Building Automation Shape Sustainable Manufacturing in Thailand?" It featured experts from Lumentum International (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Ally Logistics Property Co., Ltd., DHL Express International (Thailand) Ltd. and Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. The panelists exchanged practical perspectives on connected automation, operational data, digital twins and intelligent building technologies. The discussion highlighted how these technologies can improve productivity, strengthen energy management and enable more informed decision-making across manufacturing, industrial property and logistics operations.

Complementing the summit discussions, Delta showcased four integrated solution areas that translated key topics from the program into real-world applications:

All-in-One Sustainable Modular Data Center Solutions

Sustainable Smart Microgrid Solutions for C&I Applications

AI-Driven Smart Manufacturing & Digital Twin Solution

IoT-Based Smart Building and AI-Powered Security Solutions

The showcase demonstrated how Delta's power electronics, automation and digital technologies can work together to support growing computing demand, smarter industrial operations and more efficient buildings.

This annual event is a key part of Delta Thailand's sustainable development initiatives. Building on the company's 38 years of operations in Thailand, the Delta Future Industry Summit continues its tradition in bringing together decision makers and industry leaders to exchange perspectives on emerging trends, opportunities and shared challenges. Once again, this year's discussions on AI, electrification, energy readiness and automation offered actionable insights to help strengthen infrastructure, improve industrial efficiency and support Thailand's sustainable growth.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a leading provider of power and thermal management products and smart green solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. and is guided by its mission: "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow."

With core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Mobility, Automation and Infrastructure. The company supports customers through sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in Thailand, India and Slovakia; and R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to receive regional and domestic recognition for its achievements, including the ASEAN Business Award and the Prime Minister's Best Industry Award. Delta has also earned significant recognition for its ESG performance. The company has been included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices since 2021 in recognition of its strong performance across environmental, social and governance dimensions.

For more information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.DeltaThailand.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics