JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, today officially opened its new office in Johor Bahru, expanding its presence in Malaysia beyond its existing operations in Petaling Jaya and Penang. The new office reflects Delta's long-term commitment to the Malaysian market and positions the company to better support customers and partners across the country's fast-growing southern economic corridor.

Delta Electronics Expands Malaysia Footprint with New Johor Bahru Office and AI Infrastructure Forum in Kuala Lumpur

The expansion comes as Malaysia continues to attract investment across data centres, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure. As these sectors grow, organizations require resilient, energy-efficient infrastructure to support higher power demands, greater automation, and increasingly AI-driven operations. Delta is well positioned to help customers address these challenges through its integrated portfolio of power, cooling, automation, and digital infrastructure solutions.

Strategically located in the Southern Industrial and Logistics Clusters (SiLC), Iskandar Puteri, the new Johor Bahru office places Delta within a rapidly growing industrial hub and the Johor-Singapore economic corridor, enabling closer engagement with customers and partners as investment in the region accelerates.

"Malaysia is in a new phase of growth as AI, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing reshape the country's industrial landscape," said Eng Yong Ch'ng, Country Manager, Delta Electronics Malaysia. "As organizations scale these investments, the focus is no longer just on expanding capacity, but on building infrastructure that is resilient, energy efficient, and ready for future demands. Our new Johor Bahru office strengthens our ability to support customers and partners as they accelerate this transformation."

Delta Future Forward 2026

Further reinforcing its commitment to Malaysia, Delta will host Delta Future Forward 2026 in Kuala Lumpur on July 30. The forum will bring together leading professionals from across the industry to discuss how Malaysia can build the ecosystem needed to support the next phase of AI-driven growth.

Centered around the theme Building a resilient, energy-efficient future, the forum will focus on the critical infrastructure required for long-term AI growth. There will be dialogues exploring resilient power infrastructure, advanced cooling technologies, intelligent manufacturing, and how robust supply chains must work together to build a scalable, efficient, and sustainable AI ecosystem.

"Malaysia's growing investments in AI and digital infrastructure are creating new opportunities for organizations across industries," said Jason Yuan, President, Southeast Asia and ANZ, Delta Electronics. "At Delta, we believe long-term success will depend on how power, cooling, automation, and manufacturing capabilities come together as an integrated ecosystem. Through Delta Future Forward 2026, we look forward to bringing together industry leaders to exchange ideas, foster collaboration, and help customers build resilient and energy-efficient infrastructure for the future."

Discussions at Delta Future Forward 2026 will focus on what it takes to support AI growth at scale, from data centre infrastructure and energy efficiency to advanced manufacturing, supply chain resilience, and the broader ecosystem needed to strengthen Malaysia's position in the regional AI value chain.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore demonstrations of AI data centres, microgrid-to-data centre energy systems, and smart manufacturing technologies, providing a closer look at how these solutions are applied in real-world environments.

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ABOUT DELTA ELECTRONICS MALAYSIA

Delta Electronics Solutions (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (formerly known as Eltek Power (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.) is a company of the Delta Group, under Delta Electronics, Inc., a global leader in power management and smart green solutions.

ABOUT DELTA

Delta, founded in 1971 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in power and thermal management with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving solutions in the fields of data center infrastructure, microgrids, smart manufacturing, intelligent buildings, and E-mobility to nurture mankind's sustainable development. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its corporate mission, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues related to climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received numerous awards and worldwide recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies, and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 15 consecutive years. Delta has also won double A List ratings from CDP 5 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues, and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader over 9 consecutive years for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics