BANGKOK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, is showcasing its integrated energy solutions at Asia Sustainable Energy Week 2026 (ASEW 2026). Under the theme "Driving Sustainable Growth Through Integrated Energy Solutions," Delta demonstrates how businesses can effectively improve operational efficiency and accelerate their sustainability journey through a comprehensive energy solutions ecosystem spanning renewable energy generation, energy storage, critical digital infrastructure, and fleet electrification.

Delta Thailand Advances Sustainable Growth Through Integrated Energy Solutions at Asia Sustainable Energy Week 2026

"At Delta, we believe that sustainable development requires an integrated energy ecosystem that connects renewable generation, energy storage, digital infrastructure, and electrified mobility," said Ms. Atitaya Surapunthu, Country Manager, Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited.

"As showcased at ASEW 2026, our solutions enable manufacturers to increase renewable energy utilization, support their RE100 commitments, power next-generation data centers with reliable and efficient energy infrastructure, and accelerate fleet electrification." Ms. Atitaya added.

At ASEW 2026, Delta highlights a portfolio of smart energy solutions designed to support every stage of the energy transition:

Commercial & Industrial Energy Storage Solutions

Delta's C-Series is an all-in-one energy storage system with flexible configurations, ranging from 125 kW / 261 kWh to 1.25 MW / 2.61 MWh. It seamlessly integrates a Power Conversion System (PCS), a liquid cooling unit, battery packs, and a unit controller into a cabinet with a footprint of less than 1.5 m². The built-in unit controller supports standard C&I applications, working natively with DeltaGrid® or integrating with third-party EMS, enabling users to optimize energy management and reduce operating costs.

Utility-Scale Energy Storage Solutions

Delta's M-Series is a MW-level distributed energy storage solution designed to support grid stability, renewable energy integration, large-scale energy management, and microgrid applications. Ideal for utilities, it helps balance electricity supply and demand, enhance grid resilience, and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

Commercial & Industrial Solar Inverters

Delta showcases its latest portfolio of photovoltaic (PV) inverters, including the M50A, M100A, and newly launched DH150C. These high-efficiency solutions help commercial and industrial customers maximize solar power generation and improve energy performance.

EV Charging Infrastructure for Fleet Electrification

Featuring Delta's 50kW DC Wallbox and AC MAX 22kW charger, Delta's wide range of EV charging solutions provides flexible charging infrastructure to support diverse commercial EV deployment needs across fleet, workplace, and facility applications. These solutions help fleet operators and commercial facilities scale electric vehicle adoption, reduce transportation-related emissions, and advance sustainable mobility initiatives.

The global shift toward cleaner energy is being accelerated by growing investments in renewable energy, AI-driven digital infrastructure, and electric mobility. As businesses navigate this transformation, the need for integrated energy solutions that enhance energy resilience, support grid stability, and enable sustainable growth has become increasingly important.

Visitors are invited to experience Delta's latest energy innovations at Asia Sustainable Energy Week 2026, taking place from July 1–3, 2026, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok. Visit Delta at Booth J1, Hall 2 to explore how integrated energy solutions can help organizations achieve their sustainability goals.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a leading provider of power and thermal management products and smart green solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. and is guided by its mission: "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow."

With core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Mobility, Automation and Infrastructure. The company supports customers through sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in Thailand, India and Slovakia; and R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to receive regional and domestic recognition for its achievements, including the ASEAN Business Award, the Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award, and the Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For more information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.DeltaThailand.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics