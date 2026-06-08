Delta Marks Inaugural Hong Kong-Los Angeles Flights

New daily Airbus A350 service features enhanced premium experience and more than 30 convenient one-stop connections from LAX

HONG KONG, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines today marked its return to Hong Kong, inaugurating daily nonstop service to Los Angeles and reconnecting one of Asia's most important markets with Delta's premier U.S. West Coast gateway.

Delta's flight DL89 took off from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at 11:05 p.m. on June 6 and arrived at Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) at 5:05 a.m. this morning, welcomed by a water cannon.

Jeff Moomaw, Vice President Asia Pacific at Delta Air Lines (6th from the left), Julie Eadeh, U.S. Consul General Hong Kong & Macau (5th from the left), William Ho, Executive Director Corporate Development at Hong Kong International Airport (4th from the left), and Rofia Larsson, Vice President, Global Tourism Development at Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (2nd from the left), at the ribbon cutting ceremony at the departure gate of Hong Kong International Airport. DL89 welcomed by a water cannon at the Hong Kong International Airport.

DL88 took off from Hong Kong for Los Angeles at 9:25 a.m. after a ribbon cutting ceremony at the departure gate, attended by representatives from Delta, U.S. Consulate General, Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) and LA Tourism Board. Every departing customer received a special gift.

"This service marks another step in Delta's long-term growth across Asia-Pacific, as we expand our network to further serve the evolving needs of our customers," said Jeff Moomaw, Delta's vice president – Asia Pacific. "We're thankful for our partners in Hong Kong and for our customers who choose Delta, and we're proud to offer an elevated, premium experience throughout their journey."

Delta's new nonstop service from Hong Kong to Los Angeles provides more than 30 convenient one-stop connections from LAX.

Flights from Hong Kong to Los Angeles will be operated daily on Delta's Airbus A350-900, featuring four product experiences: Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort and Delta Main.

Delta One Suites offer lie-flat seating with a sliding door, premium bedding and a seasonal chef-curated four-course meal. Delta Premium Select provides wider seats with deeper recline and enhanced amenities for a more spacious and relaxing journey.

Customers flying Delta One receive exclusive access to the new Delta One Lounge at LAX, offering nearly 200 seats, a rotating chef-curated menu, a year-round Sushi bar, a wellness room with full-body massage chairs, and a design aesthetic inspired by the natural and architectural beauty of Southern California. These travelers also benefit from private security via the Delta One check-in and dedicated, concierge-style service from curb to gate.

The new route also strengthens Delta Cargo's transpacific network, creating a vital new air-freight corridor between Hong Kong, the world largest air cargo hub, and the U.S.

This route builds on Delta's momentum in Los Angeles, where the airline operates as the largest global carrier* with more than 150 peak-day departures to over 50 destinations across the globe.

Additionally, Delta's $2.3 billion transformation at LAX features the Delta Sky Way and the modern Terminal 3, a 1.2-million-square-foot, 27-gate complex. Highlights include a centralized check-in lobby, an expanded security checkpoint and an award-winning Delta Sky Club.

As an inaugural Founding Partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Official Airline of Team USA, Delta is honored to connect Hong Kong to Los Angeles, accelerating cross-border travel on the road to 2028.

Flight schedule for Hong Kong (HKG) - LOS ANGELES (LAX)** Flight Departs Arrives Operating Day Start Date DL88 HKG at 9:25 a.m. LAX at 7:55 a.m. Daily June 8, 2026 DL89 LAX at 11:05 p.m. HKG at 5:05 a.m. Daily June 6, 2026

Access high resolution press photos here.

*Delta is the largest global carrier at LAX by seats and departures

**Flight schedule is subject to change.

About Delta Air Lines

Through exceptional service and the power of innovation, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) never stops looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer.

There are 100,000 Delta people leading the way to deliver a world-class customer experience on up to 5,500 daily Delta and Delta Connection flights to more than 300 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other.

Delta served more than 200 million customers in 2025 – safely, reliably and with industry-leading customer service innovation – and was recognized by J.D. Power in 2025 year for being No. 1 in Premium Economy Passenger Satisfaction. The airline also was recognized as the top U.S. airline by the Wall Street Journal and as North America's most on-time airline in 2025 from Cirium.

We remain committed to ensuring that the future of travel is connected, personalized and enjoyable. Our people's genuine, enduring motivation is to make every customer feel welcomed and cared for across every point of their journey with us.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta operates significant hubs and key markets in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Bogota, Boston, Detroit, Lima, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Santiago (Chile), Sao Paulo, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo.

A founding member of the SkyTeam alliance and powered by innovative and strategic partnerships throughout the world with Aeromexico, Air France-KLM, China Eastern, Korean Air, LATAM, Virgin Atlantic and WestJet, Delta brings more choice and competition to customers worldwide. Delta's premium product line is elevated by its unique partnership with Wheels Up Experience.

Delta is America's most-awarded airline thanks to the dedication, passion and professionalism of its people. In addition to the awards from J.D. Power and Cirium, Delta has been recognized as the World's Most Admired Airline and one of the Best 100 Companies to Work For according to Fortune; the top carrier for business travelers by Business Travel News; and best U.S. airline by Forbes Travel Guide's Verified Air Travel Awards. In addition, Delta has been named to the Civic 50 by Points of Light as one of the most community minded companies in the U.S. and the best U.S. airline by the Points Guy for the past seven years.

Connect with Delta on Delta News Hub, delta.com, via @DeltaNewsHub on Twitter and Facebook.com/delta.

SOURCE Delta Air Lines