Delta Thailand Highlights Integrated Smart and Green Manufacturing Solutions for Intelligent Factory Operations at Manufacturing Expo 2026

BANGKOK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, is showcasing its integrated smart manufacturing solutions at Manufacturing Expo 2026 under the theme "Enabling Smart and Sustainable Manufacturing Excellence with Integrated Automation Solutions." The showcase is demonstrating how Delta helps manufacturers enhance productivity, operational visibility, and sustainability performance across the factory by integrating automation, AI-powered inspection, digital twin technologies, smart warehouse systems, and energy management solutions into intelligent manufacturing ecosystems.

Delta Highlights Integrated Smart and Green Manufacturing Solutions at Manufacturing Expo 2026

"The future of manufacturing will be defined by how well companies connect operational intelligence across the entire factory ecosystem," said Ms. Atitaya Surapunthu, Country Manager, Delta Thailand. "Manufacturers need greater visibility across production, energy usage, logistics, and facilities to improve resilience, efficiency, and sustainability simultaneously. Delta's integrated solutions help manufacturers transform siloed operations into connected, data-driven ecosystems that improve visibility, optimize performance, and enable smarter, more agile, and more sustainable manufacturing."

At Manufacturing Expo 2026, Delta highlights three key smart manufacturing solution pillars:

Integrated, Intelligent Manufacturing

Delta showcases automation solutions that combine robotics, AI-powered inspection, servo press technologies, smart screwdriving systems, and press-fit machines for PCBA manufacturing, addressing the growing demands of the E&E and AI server assembly industries. These solutions enhance production precision, assembly consistency, traceability, and operational efficiency, while reducing manual intervention through real-time monitoring and intelligent analytics.

Smart Factory Digitalization

Delta's factory digitalization solutions integrate the DIAEAP+ Equipment Automation Program and DIATwin digital twin platform to provide manufacturers with real-time production visibility, predictive insights, and data-driven operational intelligence. In E&E manufacturing, DIATwin enables manufacturers to virtually simulate, verify, and optimize machine performance before physical deployment, helping reduce trial-and-error adjustments, minimize downtime, accelerate new product introduction, and improve manufacturing precision, efficiency, and reliability.

Smart Infrastructure, Energy & Logistics Management

Delta demonstrates integrated facility and logistics management solutions that combine HVAC optimization, energy management systems, FMCS (Facility Monitoring & Control System), warehouse management systems. Together, these technologies help manufacturers improve material flow, warehouse visibility, energy efficiency, operational reliability, and carbon reduction performance across factory operations.

Delta's integrated solutions support manufacturers in improving product quality, operational efficiency, material flow, asset visibility, energy efficiency, and carbon reduction across factory operations. As a trusted solutions provider, Delta delivers proven technologies that have been successfully deployed across customer manufacturing environments, supporting customers from solution design and system integration to implementation and delivery. The company's technologies enable smarter and more sustainable manufacturing practices while supporting customers' long-term Net Zero and RE100 sustainability goals.

Delta invites visitors to Hall 98, Booth 8K11 at Manufacturing Expo 2026 to explore how its integrated automation and smart manufacturing solutions enable connected intelligence across factory operations. Through automation, digitalization, AI-powered technologies, and energy transparency, Delta supports manufacturers in building smarter, greener, and more competitive industrial operations.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Mobility, Automation and Infrastructure. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.DeltaThailand.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics