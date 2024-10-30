Desay SV Unveils Cutting-Edge Automotive Technologies at IZB 2024

WEIMAR, Germany, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Suppliers Fair (IZB) took place in Wolfsburg, Germany, from October 22nd to 24th, under the theme "Empowering Partnerships." This year, 830 exhibitors from around the globe came together to present the latest innovations in technology and products. Desay SV (002920.SZ), a leading mobility technology company, showcased over 50 advanced products from three business lines: Smart Cabin, Smart Drive, and Smart Service. This highlights its strategic vision of becoming the preferred partner in mobility transformation.

Intelligent Connected Vehicles Products for Global Customers

Desay SV showcased its range of mature products alongside cutting-edge innovations at the exhibition. Notable displays included various cabin products, such as the high-performance intelligent cabin G9SH, heads-up display (HUD), and intelligent surface (control panels). Additionally, Desay SV also featured various cameras, including OMS (Occupant Monitoring System), front-view, side-view, and other intelligent driving sensor solutions.

Among the various offerings, Desay SV's intelligent driving solutions stood out and captured significant attention. The highlight was the latest intelligent driving domain controller, the IPU14. Powered by the NVIDIA Thor chip, the IPU14 supports L3 conditional autonomous driving and L4 autonomous driving in specific scenarios. With its exceptional performance, safe and redundant design, and the ability to personalise driving efficiency and comfort through algorithmic enhancements, the IPU14 has already attracted pre-orders from several OEMs.

Desay SV Enhances Localised Services in the European Market

Yang Yong, Executive Vice President of Desay SV and General Manager of Desay SV Europe, shared insights in an interview during the IZB, highlighting that the true indicator of an enterprise's internationalisation lies in its ongoing success with localisation efforts. The European market plays a crucial role in Desay SV's plans for future growth and development. In the future, we plan to increase physical investment, optimise resource allocation across supply chains, manufacturing, management, and R&D, and fully guarantee supply chain security to provide local customers with more comprehensive and efficient services along the whole order cycle from R&D to manufacturing. While enhancing the local customer service capabilities, we also seek to strengthen local industrial partnerships and actively uphold corporate social responsibility.

Gao Dapeng, Chairman and President of Desay SV, who was invited to participate in the IZB Livestage "Electrification and Connectedness" seminar, said: "Through deep cooperation with global partners, Desay SV remains committed to a customer-orientated approach, aligning our services with customers' developing strategies. Industrial transformation doesn't happen overnight; each region has its own development pace and unique needs. Desay SV is eager to collaborate with customers to provide tailored solutions based on local demands, helping them lead the way in the automotive industry's transformation."

Recently, Desay SV has accelerated its European market strategy by establishing a new tech park in Weimar, Germany, opening the first office in Paris, France, and initiating an intelligent factory project in Spain. With these advancements, Desay SV has significantly strengthened local production capabilities, enabling it to better serve the vast European automotive market with shorter delivery times, quicker responses, and solutions that better match local expectations.

About Desay SV

Desay SV is a leading mobility technology company with R&D and service branches in Germany, Japan, Singapore, Spain, USA, etc. The company focuses on efficiently integrating smart cabin, smart drive, and smart service. Relying on 38 years of accumulation, Desay SV has excelled in R&D, design, quality management, and intelligent manufacturing. Desay SV's continuous innovation and comprehensive capabilities earn the long-term trust of global customers, including Chery, Geely, SAIC, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, etc., and have helped it rank 74th in the Automotive News 2024 top 100 global auto parts suppliers. For more information, please visit Desay SV online at www.desaysv.com or follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/13690363

