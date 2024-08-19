"Design Easy" by eprint Group Launches Upgraded Version

With New Intelligent Features for an All-in-One Printing Experience

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Design Easy", the sister brand of e-print (Promise Network Printing Limited) under eprint Group, has launched an upgraded version of its platform. This update introduces intelligent features designed to create an all-in-one printing experience for both individuals and corporate clients.

"Design Easy" is a free online design tool that offers comprehensive services, from design and quotation to order placement. The new version enhances and expands its capabilities, making the creative process even more effortless. Key upgrades include:

Brand New Interface

AI-Generated images

Background Removal

Logo Generator

Expanded product Templates and Design Materials

AI-Powered Image Generation

Powered by AI technology, Design Easy offers automatic background removal and text-to-image generation, enabling users to create images with just a click, suitable for various promotional materials.

The "Logo Generator" is another significant enhancement. By simply entering a company name and relevant industry keywords, the system generates multiple logo templates. This feature is ideal for designing business cards. Users can save their designs to the cloud for future use, providing ongoing design inspiration.

All-in-one Experience

With a simple interface design that enhances the smoothness of use, the new Design Easy is an all-in-one design and printing tool. The powerful design editing functions include commonly used operations, such as adding text, images, and QR codes, adjusting colour and fonts, and flexible layer management. It is also equipped with Special finishes specifically designed for printing, which allow users to easily add on items like rounded corners, folding, perforation, Hole Drilling, and even foil stamping and 3D UV. With hundreds of free design templates and a vast library of design elements, Design Easy along with a real-time finished product checking function. Moreover, Design Easy offers perfect user account management, customers can easily view and manage their personal information, while the system retains the latest works, allowing users to review, edit, download, or share at any time.

Design and Order in One Seamless Experience

Design Easy also features real-time quotations and direct ordering, eliminating the need for complex multi-step processes. A simple few steps by selecting the product, after design, choosing the print quantity, paper type, delivery method, and payment option – and your product is ready! Whether creating a personalized calendar or designing corporate business cards, Design Easy will be your ultimate design assistant!

Design Easy

https://www.design-easy.com

SOURCE e-print