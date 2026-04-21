Dewan Architects Expands Master Planning Portfolio as Vietnam Enters a New Era of Large-Scale Development

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam's development landscape is accelerating, with projects growing larger, more complex, and more commercially ambitious than ever before. As coastal destinations and emerging urban districts scale up, master planning has shifted from a conceptual exercise to a decisive commercial tool shaping feasibility, phasing, and long–term value.

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Responding to this market shift, Dewan Architects is significantly expanding its master planning work across Vietnam. As they are currently ranked no. 10 Urban planners in the World by the WA100 and backed by an international urban design team, the firm is currently delivering projects ranging from 25 to over 3,000 hectares across Vietnam—spanning new city districts, integrated resorts, and challenging coastal and mountainous sites.

Each project begins with a clear understanding that land is not a blank canvas. The physical characteristics of the site, its topography, infrastructure connections, and environmental conditions all play a defining role in shaping the masterplan. Rather than imposing generic solutions, Dewan's approach is to unlock the potential of each site through a structured and analytical process that translates constraints into opportunities.

For developers, this has direct implications. Early planning decisions determine not only the identity of a project, but also its efficiency, phasing strategy, and return on investment. Land use distribution, density allocation, circulation networks, and infrastructure planning are carefully coordinated to ensure that projects are both commercially viable and operationally efficient. This level of clarity reduces risk, supports smoother approvals, and enables more controlled project delivery.

Dewan's strength lies in combining international design expertise with a deep and practical understanding of how projects are realised in Vietnam. Over years of working in the market, the team has developed a strong awareness of regulatory processes, construction realities, climate considerations, and buyer expectations. This knowledge enables Dewan to anticipate challenges early and respond with realistic, buildable solutions aligned with market demand.

Beyond the macro scale, a key differentiator is the level of detail embedded at the master planning stage. Decisions related to orientation, shading, microclimate, and the relationship between built and open spaces are addressed from the outset. These elements may appear secondary, but they have a direct impact on usability, operational costs, and long-term asset value. By resolving these aspects early, projects are positioned to outperform comparable developments in both quality and user experience.

This attention to detail is particularly important in Vietnam's evolving real estate landscape, where end users are becoming more discerning and expectations around quality of living continue to rise. Developments are no longer evaluated solely on location or scale, but on how well they support daily life. Walkability, access to amenities, environmental comfort, and the overall sense of place are becoming defining factors in purchasing decisions.

Dewan's master planning approach addresses these expectations by creating environments that feel coherent, intuitive, and comfortable. The goal is to deliver communities where movement is logical, spaces are well proportioned, and the relationship between architecture, landscape, and infrastructure is seamless. This balance between technical performance and human experience is what ultimately defines the success of a development.

Another critical aspect is flexibility. Large scale projects in Vietnam are often delivered in phases over multiple years. A strong masterplan must therefore be robust enough to guide long term development, while remaining adaptable to changing market conditions. Dewan's planning strategies incorporate this flexibility, allowing projects to evolve without compromising their overall vision or quality.

For developers and operators, this translates into greater control over the lifecycle of a project. Phasing can be adjusted, components can be introduced or refined over time, and the development can respond to shifts in demand while maintaining a consistent identity. This long-term perspective is essential in ensuring sustained value rather than short term gains.

Ultimately, Dewan positions master planning as the foundation of successful development. It is where design, infrastructure, commercial strategy, and user experience are aligned into a single framework. When these elements are considered together from the beginning, the result is not only a well-designed project, but a development that performs, adapts, and endures.

As Vietnam continues to grow and attract investment, the importance of this approach becomes even more evident. Projects that are carefully planned, contextually grounded, and strategically structured will define the next generation of development across the country. Dewan's role is to support this evolution by delivering masterplans that combine global expertise with a clear understanding of how to create places that work in reality, for developers, operators, and the communities they serve.

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SOURCE Dewan Architects + Engineers