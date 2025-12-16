Dewan Architects Redefines Luxury Branded Residences in Southeast Asia Through Global Expertise and Local Insight

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As branded residences gain momentum, Dewan Architects + Engineers has emerged as a leading partner for developments requiring both global design intelligence and local cultural fluency. With over four decades of experience across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, the firm has built a reputation for translating the identity and operational expectations of international brands into architecture that resonates with its surroundings.

La Mer by ELIE SAAB Maia Ho Tram Layan Verde, Phuket – Resort Living Redefined

Dewan's expertise is evident in projects such as La Mer by ELIE SAAB and the award-winning Oceano—developments where brand DNA, lifestyle programming, and architectural quality merge seamlessly. With longstanding involvement in Asia, strengthened by its Vietnam branch, the firm is equipped with the cultural insight and on-the-ground experience needed to navigate the region's evolving luxury landscape.

Bridging Global Brands with Local Design

Vietnam, Thailand and its Southeast Asian neighbors are witnessing a pronounced rise in branded residential developments – homes closely aligned with global hospitality and lifestyle brands. This shift is driven by affluent buyers who increasingly seek a refined, five-star living experience rather than traditional property ownership. Across the Asia-Pacific region, branded residences have grown 230% in the past decade, with Vietnam alone recording 210% growth, demonstrating the region's appetite for elevated living concepts.

Global luxury hotel operators are accelerating this movement. Nearly 80% of branded residences worldwide are associated with leading hotel brands, and Southeast Asia has become a significant destination for them. From Bangkok to Ho Chi Minh City, groups such as The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, and Four Seasons are collaborating with local developers to introduce internationally recognized design standards and hospitality-led living to fast-growing cities. This model combines the comfort of a home with the curated experience of staying in a luxury resort.

"Asia's emerging luxury scene demands much more than aesthetic excellence—it requires cultural understanding and a deep sensitivity to how people truly want to live. Our Vietnam base enables us to interpret these lifestyle nuances while delivering the global standards associated with high-end branded living," says Mohammed Adib, Chief Design Officer at Dewan Architects + Engineers.

Expanding into Asia's High-End Markets

Dewan's engagement in Southeast Asia dates back well before the formal establishment of its Vietnam studio. Beginning in 2018, the firm collaborated extensively with Asian developers, resulting in notable early works such as Solforest, EcoRivers, and the nearly complete TUI Blue Han River. With the Vietnam studio now fully operational and integrated into the firm's wider global network, Dewan is well-positioned to lead new opportunities across Southeast Asia.

"Vietnam and Southeast Asia are rapidly evolving markets with an increasing demand for international-level design capabilities. Our teams in Dubai and Vietnam operate as one unified studio, ensuring every project benefits from our collective expertise," says Ammar Al Assam, CEO of Dewan Architects + Engineers.

This synergy is reflected in new commissions across Vietnam, Thailand, and the wider region. Among them is the upcoming Maia Ho Tram development, where Dewan's architectural and interior design introduce a wellness-driven hospitality and residential experience to Vietnam's southern coastline.

With Vietnam now ranked among the top six global markets for branded residences—ahead of both China and India—Dewan's established presence makes it a central contributor to the country's evolving luxury residential identity.

Flagship Highlight: Layan Verde, Phuket – Resort Living Redefined

Layan Verde in Phuket—one of the island's most extensive branded residential developments—showcases Dewan's capabilities in delivering integrated, resort-style living environments. Spanning 78,000 square meters, the development unites a five-star hotel, a four-star hotel, branded condominiums, residential units, and a lifestyle-oriented commercial axis within one cohesive master plan.

Slated for completion in 2028 and operated by Dusit International, Layan Verde represents the future of branded resort living. With its curated wellness offering, elevated dining experiences, and family-oriented amenities, the project exemplifies Dewan's holistic approach to designing lifestyle-driven residential communities.

Mastering Brand Collaboration and Global Standards

Dewan has become a trusted partner for branded residence developments due to its deep familiarity with the stringent requirements of global hotel operators and luxury brands. Each brand brings unique design guidelines, operational standards, and service expectations. Dewan's teams navigate these frameworks with precision, ensuring that every development authentically reflects the brand's values while remaining rooted in its local context.

Whether interpreting the refined expectations of Marriott or the wellness-forward ethos of Dusit, Dewan expertly balances operational needs with architectural expression. This ability to integrate brand identity into the built environment strengthens the partnership between developer, operator, and end-user—resulting in developments that deliver both experience and long-term value.

The Future of Luxury Living in Asia

Dewan sees branded residences as a defining frontier for luxury living across Southeast Asia. These developments merge hospitality, lifestyle, and residential architecture into a single offering—introducing new expectations for comfort, community, and personalized service.

"Branded residences are reshaping what luxury living means. They combine identity, aspiration, and experience in a way that resonates strongly with today's buyers, particularly in Southeast Asia," says Mohammed Adib.

With a strong Southeast Asia presence and unified collaboration between the Dubai headquarters and regional teams, Dewan Architects + Engineers is positioned to lead this next chapter in luxury living—designing meaningful spaces that embrace global standards while celebrating local culture.

