DFI Collaborates with MDS to Showcase AI Embedded Solutions at Smart Factory + Automation World 2024

TAIPEI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Korean distributor MDS for a groundbreaking co-exhibition at Smart Factory + Automation World 2024 in Seoul, Korea. The showcase will feature an exclusive demonstration of the TGH960 System-on-Module and its AI edge computing applications, highlighting its deep learning capabilities and face and object recognition features.

Founded in 1990, Smart Factory + Automation World 2024 is a premier international exhibition in the Korean automation market that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and technology enthusiasts from around the world. 500 exhibitors at 2,000 booths and 70,000 visitors are expected to attend the event this year. As leaders at the forefront of the embedded industry, DFI and MDS aim to leverage the platform to redefine the future of the smart manufacturing and industrial automation industry.

DFI will be displaying a range of their latest solutions at the booth, including industrial motherboards (IMB), single board computers (SBC), system-on-modules (SoM), and Box PCs. The highlight will be a live demonstration of the TGH960 SoM, designed for versatile applications such as Box PCs and factory automation.

Powered by 11th generation Intel® Core™ SoC processors, specifically optimized for Edge AI vision computing, the TGH960 utilizes Intel® Iris® Xe architecture and AI acceleration for heightened performance in complex tasks. Notably, its AI acceleration features a significant upgrade, supporting Deep Learning Boost (DL Boost) and Vector Neural Network Instruction Set (VNNI), previously exclusive to Xeon processors.

The AI BOX from MDS has received positive feedback from numerous customers in terms of its performance in deep learning. Meanwhile, DFI's TGH960 contributes powerful object recognition technology to the AI BOX. There is also a promising potential for the future application of AI BOX in the defense and food industry sectors. DFI and MDS will continue to collaborate, enhancing the potential for technical cooperation, and jointly delivering high-quality products and services to the artificial intelligence market.

Event Details

Venue: Coex, Seoul / Halls A, B, C, D, and Lobby

Dates: March 27th to March 29th, 2024

DFI and MDS Booth: C Hall C541

