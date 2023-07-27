DFI Wins their First Sustainability Action Gold Award for their Blissful Bus Solution that Transforms Rural Transportation

TAIPEI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --This year, DFI participated in the TSAA Taiwan Sustainability Action Awards for the first time with their Blissful Bus transformation project. They stood out among hundreds of participants and received the gold award.

The Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE) held the Taiwan Sustainability Action Awards for the third consecutive year to encourage various industries to take action and implement the 17 sustainable development goals (SDG) proposed by the United Nations. A total of 185 participants applied this year, with 321 entries. Two hundred seventy-nine entries passed the rigorous review and won awards, including five special honors, 95 gold awards, 96 silver awards, and 83 bronze awards.

DFI President Alexander Su said, "The most important mission is for enterprises to pursue the progress of products and technologies to help improve quality of life and promote sustainable development. Having the opportunity to participate in creating Blissful Bus, helping to solve the transportation problems of residents, and allowing families to reunite make this award truly meaningful."

The Fuxing District of Taoyuan City is remote, and transportation was insufficient for a long time. Transportation difficulties resulted in many kindergarten children having to live on campus and families having to live separately. After visiting the local area and understanding the government's and residents' needs, DFI provided touch screen tablets with Maxwin Technology's fleet management system to transform Nice Taiwan's nine-seater bus into Blissful Bus. DFI's touchscreen tablets can reliably receive required information even when driving in mountainous areas with changing environments. Its vehicle management system can deliver real-time information. Data collected during the process is sent to the backend for analysis, thereby decreasing the vacancy rate and increasing loading efficiency to positively impact the sustainable vision of global energy saving and carbon reduction.

Since the launch of Blissful Bus, the total number of passengers has increased annually, with an average monthly increase of nearly 2,000 people. DFI will make an example of the case study, continue to plan its future business strategy in the spirit of "sustainability" and "people orientation," and strive to replicate successes so that happiness can spread to all corners of the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.dfi.com/ , LinkedIn, or contact us.

Contact

Eva Chen [email protected]

Evelyn Chang [email protected]

SOURCE DFI Inc.