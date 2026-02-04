DigiFT Collaborates with Hines to Bring Tokenized Access to Institutional‑Quality Global Real Estate

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiFT, a regulated digital asset exchange for institutional-grade real-world assets ("RWAs"), today announced a strategic collaboration with Hines, a leading global real estate investment manager, to support the regulated on-chain tokenization and distribution of an indirect investment in a Hines-sponsored and managed real estate portfolio.

Available exclusively to Accredited Investors, Professional Investors, and Institutional Investors, the offering gives tokenized access to a fund that invests in an over US$6 billion global real estate portfolio sponsored by Hines, reflecting growing alignment between leading asset managers and regulated digital platforms seeking to enhance capital markets infrastructure, without altering underlying fund structures or regulatory safeguards.

The collaboration reflects one of the first on-chain distribution implementations for an indirect investment in institutional-quality private real estate—an asset class historically characterized by high minimum investment sizes and complex operational requirements. The offering is also among the first instances in which a tokenized representation is directly linked to an underlying investment in a multi-billion dollar global real estate portfolio managed by a leading global real estate investment manager.

Modernizing How Individual Investors Access Private Markets

Private real estate has long been a cornerstone of institutional portfolios, but evolving investor expectations around access, efficiency, and cross-border participation are increasingly shaping how such strategies are distributed.

Global private real estate represents one of the largest asset classes in institutional portfolios, with total market size estimated at US$1.48 trillion globally as of September 2025 (Source: Ocorian). Private wealth allocations to real assets have continued to grow as investors seek income, diversification, and resilience across market cycles. As private markets expand, leading global asset managers are increasingly exploring innovative models to improve access, efficiency, and cross-border reach.

"Innovation has been a key driver in elevating Hines' investment strategies, product development, and distribution approaches," said Paul Ferraro, Global Head of Private Wealth Solutions at Hines. "We aim to expand global access to institutional-quality global real estate through modern and regulated channels while maintaining strong governance and investor safeguards. Our collaboration with DigiFT marks an important step in exploring tokenization and on-chain distribution, while advancing more efficient and diversified access for private wealth investors."

"Across Asia, investors are embracing more efficient and technology enabled ways to access real estate opportunities," said Hao Zhan, Head of Asia, Private Wealth Solutions at Hines. "Working with regulated digital platforms like DigiFT strengthens our ability to offer secure and innovative channels tailored to the region's evolving needs. This initiative enhances accessibility and reflects our commitment to delivering institutional grade solutions to individual investors in Asia Pacific."

DigiFT's regulated digital infrastructure enables asset managers such as Hines to support digital issuance and ownership tracking alongside existing fund structures, without changing how strategies are managed, governed, or regulated.

"This collaboration reflects a broader shift we're seeing across institutional markets," said Henry Zhang, Founder and Group CEO of DigiFT. "Tokenization isn't about changing the asset. It's about improving how institutional strategies are distributed, administered, and accessed within an increasingly open and interconnected global financial system."

Institutional Alignment, Regulated Infrastructure

This collaboration reflects how tokenization is moving up the institutional capital stack – from short-duration and highly liquid instruments toward core private market assets such as global real estate—supported by compliant, institution-ready on-chain infrastructure.

The structure supports:

Digital issuance and ownership records

Streamlined distribution to eligible investors across jurisdictions

A foundation for compliant secondary transfers over time

For DigiFT, the initiative reinforces its role as an institutional bridge between traditional asset managers and next-generation capital markets infrastructure.

Hines brings decades of global real estate investing and operating expertise, while DigiFT provides licensed issuance, distribution, and secondary market infrastructure across global capital markets. The collaboration reflects growing alignment between established asset managers and regulated digital platforms seeking to enhance capital markets infrastructure, without compromising investor protections or regulatory expectations.

About DigiFT

DigiFT is a next-generation platform for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The platform offers end-to-end digital asset services—including tokenization, issuance, distribution, trading, and instant liquidity provision—purpose-built for institutional RWAs. Trusted by global financial institutions, DigiFT is the on-chain tokenization and distribution partner for leading asset managers such as Invesco, UBS Asset Management, DBS Bank, CMBI Asset Management, Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong), and Wellington Management. Learn more at www.digift.io

About Hines

Hines is a leading global real estate investment manager. Hines owns and operates $91.8 billion1 of assets across property types and on behalf of a diverse group of institutional and private wealth clients. Every day, Hines' 4,600 employees in 30 countries draws on its 68-year history to build the world forward by investing in, developing, and managing some of the world's best real estate. To learn more, visit www.hines.com and follow @Hines on social media.

¹Includes both the global Hines organization and RIA AUM as of June 30, 2025.

Disclaimer: DigiFT and/or its affiliates endeavor to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information provided, but do not guarantee its accuracy or reliability, and accept no liability (whether in tort, contract, or otherwise) for any loss or damage arising from any inaccuracy or omission, or from any decision, action, or non-action based on or in reliance upon the information contained in this material. This information does not constitute an invitation, recommendation, or offer to subscribe for, purchase, or enter into any transaction involving the above-mentioned product/service or any other services mentioned. The above-mentioned product/service is only available to Accredited Investors, Professional Investors, and Institutional Investors through authorized regulated intermediaries.

Before making any investment decision, please seek independent legal and financial advice. Clients intending to trade this product are reminded of the risks associated with such products and should carefully assess their investment objectives, risk appetite, financial situation, and particular needs before making any investment decision. This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer, or a solicitation to buy or sell any product or service. Eligibility to access or invest in any products mentioned is subject to applicable laws and investor qualification requirements. DigiFT products and services are available only through authorized and regulated intermediaries to eligible investors. Readers should seek independent legal, financial, and tax advice before making any investment decision.

