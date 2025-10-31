Singapore-Licensed DigiFT and Quantum Solutions Signs MOU for Development of Real World Asset Tokenization Platform

―"Frontier Finance" Initiative: Tokenizing Corporate Cash Flows as Institutional-Grade Real World Assets at the Intersection of AI and Blockchain―

TOKYO, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiFT Tech (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("DigiFT") and Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Francis B. Zhou; hereinafter referred to as "Quantum Solutions") announced today that they have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with for the joint development of a Real World Asset (RWA) Tokenization platform.

Under project name "Frontier Finance," the two companies will build a fully integrated institutional-grade solution for the tokenization, issuance, distribution, custody, and trading of corporate cash flows as RWAs on the Ethereum Network and in full compliance with governing regulations, leveraging the existing expertise of DigiFT as the first on-chain RWA platform licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Recognized Market Operator (RMO) and Capital Markets Services (CMS) provider.

Capturing the RWA Revolution

The global market is entering the era of Real World Asset tokenization. According to research published by Standard Chartered in October 2025, the size of the tokenized RWA market has reached USD 34 billion and is projected to grow to USD 300 billion within the next 12 months.

Quantum Solutions has been advancing a long-term strategy centered on the development of AI infrastructure, mobile gaming, and IP monetization. These sectors offer cash flow generating opportunities at attractive profit margins, but remain largely inaccessible to most investors due to high barriers to entry. Quantum Solutions' positioning within these competitive industries enables the Company to democratize access and create a more efficient market by tokenizing asset-backed cash flows as RWAs.

In this context, Frontier Finance seeks to secure market leadership as the first mover to enable qualified investors worldwide to participate in financing these otherwise inaccessible opportunities through compliant, institutional-grade RWAs. The platform will tokenize corporate cash flows, such as AI compute leasing fees, virtual in-game item transaction fees, and film financing fees, and enable qualified investors around the world to participate through regulated DeFi channels.

Scope of Collaboration

Quantum Solutions Provides cash flow generating opportunities in AI infrastructure (AIDC), mobile gaming, and IP monetization that can be tokenized as RWAs Oversee market strategy and investor engagement.

DigiFT Leverages deep understanding of regulations and compliance as the first on-chain trading platform licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Recognized Market Operator (RMO) and Capital Markets Services (CMS) provider; and its Hong Kong entity licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) for Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities. Provides technical infrastructure for tokenization and trading of RWAs. Supports the integration of RWA products with existing distribution networks as the partner of global institutions including UBS Asset Management, Invesco, Wellington Management, DBS Bank, and CMBI Asset Management.



Through this partnership, Frontier Finance is expected to tokenize and host approximately USD 500 million worth of RWAs by the end of 2026, positioning it as a global leader and the most significant tokenization platform in the APAC region.

Frontier Finance is not merely a platform project but a major milestone in Quantum Solution's evolution toward becoming a next-generation enterprise, leveraging digital assets to democratize finance and generate greater returns in existing business lines.

Comments from the CEOs

Francis Bing Rong Zhou, Representative Director and CEO of Quantum Solutions, stated:

"As a key stakeholder in the core infrastructure that enables the compliant tokenization of RWAs, Quantum Solutions will be positioned to capture significant value as RWAs proliferate into all aspects of institutional finance, and also actively contribute to driving ETH adoption. We will democratize access to high growth, high barrier of entry opportunities by utilizing our infrastructure to tokenize robust corporate cashflows across our core business competencies in AIDC, mobile gaming, and IP monetization, all on the decentralized technology developed by the Ethereum Network and in full compliance with all governing regulations."

Henry Zhang, Founder & Group CEO of DigiFT, commented:

"We are honored to partner with Quantum Solutions. Together, we aim to pioneer compliant on-chain frameworks that bring real-world assets to DeFi, delivering new levels of transparency, liquidity, and trust for institutional investors."

About DigiFT Tech (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

DigiFT is a Singapore-based, institutional-grade RWA tokenization and on-chain trading platform, and the world's first on-chain marketplace licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). DigiFT provides comprehensive issuance, custody, and trading services for tokenized RWAs, providing tokenization and distribution service for major global institutions such as UBS Asset Management, Invesco, Wellington Management, and CMBI Asset Management.

About Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd.

Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd. is a Japan-listed technology company specializing in the fusion of AI technology, next-generation data center infrastructure (AIDC), Web3 applications, and content technologies. The company's mission is to serve as an innovative bridge connecting capital and technology across Asia, anchored in the principle of "Physical Asset Preparation + Technological Integration."

