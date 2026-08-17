Digital Asset Clearing Center Completes CertiK Security Audit of Smart-Contract for DACC ChainFusion™

Named Gold Winner in Banking-as-a-Service Innovation at the Juniper Research Fintech Payments Awards 2026

HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Asset Clearing Center (DACC), the leading cross-border bank grade Web3 global independent clearing ecosystem for Hong Kong, today announced that CertiK, the largest Web3 security services provider, has completed a security audit of the in-scope smart-contract code supporting specified components of DACC ChainFusion™ technology platform.

The audit assessed the in-scope smart contract code for potential vulnerabilities, including risks associated with privileged functions, role-based permissions, access-control logic, and other security-relevant aspects of the audited smart contracts. The resulting findings and recommendations were documented in CertiK's final audit report. The engagement comes amid the continued development of Hong Kong's digital bond ecosystem and growing interest in bond tokenisation. DACC ChainFusion™ is designed to bridge traditional finance with public and private blockchain networks.

"As institutional adoption of tokenised assets grows and with Hong Kong positioning itself to capture this market as well as introduce tokenised assets for retail, we support this effort to be the direct regulatory interface for digital assets from inception to distribution through our DACC ChainFusion™ technology," said Serra Wei, co-founder and Chairwoman of the Digital Asset Clearing Center. "A stronger foundation for tokenised markets starts with security. As part of our process to support retail digital asset bonds, DACC engaged CertiK to conduct a smart-contract review of the DACC ChainFusion™ platform."

A smart-contract security audit is an important component of assessing the code that supports defined on-chain asset-issuance and lifecycle processes. Smart-contracts can support key processes throughout the lifecycle of tokenised assets, from issuance and ownership records to programmed events and settlement workflows. For issuers, investors and financial institutions, confidence in smart-contract architecture is fundamental. Featuring bank-grade hot-cold wallet segregation and real-time KYT/AML transaction screening, DACC ChainFusion™ is designed with security, transparency, and national grade operational controls.

"CertiK is committed to delivering comprehensive security solutions that help protect digital assets and strengthen security across the Web3 ecosystem," said Yuannan Yang, Director of Security Engineering at CertiK. "As tokenised assets become more closely integrated with mainstream financial markets, security needs to be considered from the outset. DACC has made that a clear priority in the development of ChainFusion™, and we value the opportunity to work with its team on this important step."

To showcase the innovation behind DACC ChainFusion™, Juniper Research awarded Digital Asset Clearing Center a Gold Winner in the Banking-as-a-Service Innovation category of its Fintech Payments Awards 2026. The Juniper Research Future Digital Awards recognise start-ups and established players shaping the future of financial services. Entries are reviewed by a Juniper Research analyst panel, assessed against a rigorous set of criteria, and verified by the firm's judging panel.

About CertiK

CertiK is the largest Web3 security service provider, headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 2017, the company has grown into a trusted risk management partner for regulators, institutions, and Web3 innovators worldwide.

CertiK delivers AI-powered, full-lifecycle risk management solutions that integrate directly into institutional clients' system development lifecycles (SDLC). To date, CertiK has detected more than 119,000 vulnerabilities and protected over $600 billion in digital assets across 150+ countries and regions. Operating under SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 standards, CertiK works closely with regulators worldwide on digital asset policy development and regulatory consultation.

About Digital Asset Clearing Center (Hong Kong)

Digital Asset Clearing Center (https://dacc.hk) is an award-winning open financial market infrastructure aiming to establish Hong Kong's first bank grade Web3 global independent clearing ecosystem with CIPS integrations. Through a unified dual-core clearing rail, bank-grade hybrid custody, AI automated back office and a Delivery-vs-Payment and cross border stablecoin liquidity hub, DACC creates an institutional cross-border bridge that routes traditional CIPS/e-CNY fiat flows into RWA tokenized assets. DACC provides authorised institutional participants with real-time, secure, and regulatory-compliant services. As the direct regulatory interface for tokenised assets from inception to distributions, DACC follows the Core Criteria of Circulars announced by the SFC and HKMA. Where CIPS Meets Tokenisation

SOURCE Digital Asset Clearing Center