Digital Asset Clearing Center Secures US$10 Million Funding for International Market Infrastructure

Round Led by Conflux, TTL and Global Infotech



DACC.HK Address Inefficiencies in Cross-Border Payments

HONG KONG, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Asset Clearing Center (DACC.HK), a next-generation financial market infrastructure for the tokenized economy, today announced US$10 million in funding from strategic partners including Conflux, Transaction Technologies Limited ("TTL") and Global InfoTech. Traditional bank transfers continue to dominate the US$214 trillion cross-border payments market, but tokenized finance offers an alternative to slow settlement cycles, high transaction costs, fragmented data systems and regulatory barriers. Digital Asset Clearing Service offers seamless connections to the world's leading payment systems including Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), blockchain networks, and compliance infrastructure delivering end-to-end Clearing-as-a-Service (CaaS) for financial institutions.

"My vision is for Digital Asset Clearing Center to develop a compliant financial settlement and clearing infrastructure that can integrate digital and tokenized assets into mainstream capital markets," shared Serra Wei, co-founder and Chairwoman of the Digital Asset Clearing Center. "Each of our strategic investors represent traditional fintech solutions and my approach is to integrate their financial infrastructure into Web3 delivering digital tokens into mainstream markets by building financial solutions for the next decade of digital settlement connecting Hong Kong to China and serving the world."

Several publicly traded companies including Conflux, Transaction Technologies Limited (TTL), Kingdom Limited (Ticker: 600446.SH) and Global InfoTech (Ticker: 300465.SZ) invested in the Digital Asset Clearing Center. The company is backed by other investors globally. They are Fosun International Limited (Ticker: 656.HK), Blockstone, Avior Capital, Fintech World, Satoshi Ventures, and BridgeTower.

"We believe the future of finance and cross-border payments is being transformed by leveraging the blockchain's speed, security and efficiency to make payments in seconds rather than days," said Larry Li, Director at Digital Asset Clearing Center and former CEO of Swift North Asia. "With our headquarters in Hong Kong, Digital Asset Clearing Center is positioned at the intersection of global finance and China's gateway. Anticipating the upcoming SFC VA custody license in Hong Kong, we believe Hong Kong's regulatory maturity, financial depth, and international connectivity make it the ideal base for infrastructure designed to scale globally."

As ecosystem partners, each investor also supports Digital Asset Clearing Center with expertise across technology and finance. Conflux is fully integrated with Digital Asset Clearing Center to provide end-to-end tokenization solutions, powered by Conflux, an advanced blockchain infrastructure designed to shape a fairer economy. TTL is focused on regulated banks and broker dealers merging established trading environments natively and compliantly with digital assets. Global InfoTech provides banking solutions that seamlessly integrate with Digital Asset Clearing Center and connect to leading payment systems across China.

As an open banking platform for banks, the company is providing compliant and "future-proofed" payments with stablecoins, tokenized-deposit rails, KYC/AML, and a DLT wallet integration with traditional banking and digital exchange services. The company's cooperative liquidity models revolutionize how financial institutions and investors move money, both domestically and across borders.

About Digital Asset Clearing Center (DACC.HK)

Digital Asset Clearing Center (DACC.HK) is a next-generation financial market infrastructure providing compliant clearing, settlement, and record-keeping services for tokenized assets, serving as a bridge between global capital markets and the Internet of Contracts. With a new leadership team, aligned long-term investors, and a clear strategic roadmap, Digital Asset Clearing Center is focused on executing its strategy across custody, clearing, settlement, tokenization, and regulatory-grade infrastructure as it enters 2026 and beyond. This is the future of financial market infrastructure: Trusted. Tokenized. Built to scale.

For more information, please visit https://dacc.hk/.

SOURCE Digital Asset Clearing Center