Digital Assets Clearing Center Joins Hong Kong Economic Council to Unveil Whitepaper on Tokenised Bond Development in Hong Kong

Special Co-organizer for the Hong Kong New Quality Productive Forces Forum (III)

HONG KONG, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Asset Clearing Center "DACC.HK" (https://dacc.hk) is honoured to be the special co-organizer for the Hong Kong New Quality Productive Forces Forum (III). This invitation-only event is hosted by Chinese Academy of Governance (Hong Kong) Industrial and Commercial Professionals Alumni Association (CAGA) and Hong Kong Economic Council (HKEC). This is an important event, and the Digital Asset Clearing Center is excited to share how Hong Kong's bond market can seize new opportunities in Digital Bond development through technological and institutional innovation. The White Paper being presented is, "Building a Global Digital Bond Hub in Hong Kong" and to be discussed at the event. The paper details the advantages of Digital Bonds with a strategic goal: Introduce Hong Kong as a global Digital Bond-issuance center for cross-currency settlements, including cross-border RMB settlement tools.

From left to right: Mr. Shi Zhu – Chairman, CAGA & HKEC; Serra Wei – Co-founder and Chair, DACC.HK

"Through developing the Digital Bond market, Hong Kong is expected to achieve a 30%-50% reduction in issuance costs, trading and settlement time shortened from days to seconds, and 60%-80% improvement in cross-border capital flow efficiency. This further consolidates Hong Kong's position as the super-connector between Chinese Mainland and global capital markets," shared Serra Wei, co-founder of the Digital Asset Clearing Center. "The Digital Bond market is still in its early stages and presents an opportunity for strong growth in Hong Kong and across Asia because Digital Bonds offer significant advantages over traditional bonds with higher issuance efficiency, lower transaction costs, greater transparency, and better programmability."

Experts speaking at this event include

Mr. Shi Zhu – Chairman, CAGA & HKEC

Hon Robert LEE Wai-wang, JP Functional Constituency - Financial Services

Ms. Georgina Lok – Head (Market Development), External Department, Hong Kong Monetary Authority

Ms. Elizabeth Wong – Director of Intermediaries and Head of the Fintech Unit, Securities and Futures Commission

Ms. Nan Wang – Managing Director, Head of China Desk, CMU OmniClear Limited

Ms. Serra Wei – Co-founder and Chair, Digital Asset Clearing Center

Mr. Esmond Kin Ying Lee – Senior Consultant at Banking Circle S.A.; Former Executive Director at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority; Former Strategic Advisor for APAC and CEO of the Hong Kong Branch at Euroclear Bank.

– Senior Consultant at Banking Circle S.A.; Former Executive Director at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority; Former Strategic Advisor for APAC and CEO of the Hong Kong Branch at Euroclear Bank. Mr. Qiang Lei – Assistant CEO, Guotai Junan International

Mr. Ronnie Kung – Managing Director and Head of Equity Sales and Derivatives Department, BOCI Securities Limited

Mr. Andrew Fei – Partner, King & Wood ; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, The University of Hong Kong

– Partner, ; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, The University of Hong Kong Mr. Dannie Cheung – Vice Chairman, CAGA & HKEC

Ms. Wendy Sun – Chairman of FinTech Committee, CAGA and Chief Brand Officer, BIT Group

As an international financial center, Hong Kong holds a significant position in the global bond market. In 2025, Hong Kong dollar bond issuance was HK$1,629.3 billion, while offshore RMB bond issuance reached RMB 1,100.9 billion. However, facing the wave of digital transformation in global financial markets, Hong Kong's bond market urgently needs to seize new opportunities in Digital Bond development through technological and institutional innovation to capture this additional global liquidity opportunity.

This White Paper aims to provide strategic recommendations for the Hong Kong SAR Government on Digital Bond development, clarify Hong Kong's target positioning in the international bond market, propose pathways for building a robust Digital Bond ecosystem, analyse current obstacles, and suggest required policy breakthroughs including to reserve a portion of government bonds for subscription by retail investors, expand the scale of tokenised bond issuance, and establish mechanisms for cross-border regulatory coordination.

Other core recommendations are to build a multi-blockchain interoperable Digital Bond gateway and DACC ChainFusion™ is the core technology connecting traditional financial systems with blockchain networks, enabling seamless interoperability between on-chain assets and off-chain settlement tools. DACC ChainFusion™ is compliant with ISO 20022 standards, offering compliance-first and immutable audit trails for every transaction and regulatory-grade KYC/AML and reporting above and beyond financial institutions' traditional business with SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 certifications. Conflux, the only regulatory compliant, public blockchain in China, an important ecosystem partner, is fully integrated with DACC ChainFusion™ to provide end-to-end tokenisation solutions for the blockchain infrastructure.

About Digital Asset Clearing Center (DACC.HK)

Digital Asset Clearing Center (https://dacc.hk), the next-generation financial market infrastructure, provides compliant custody, clearing, settlement, and record-keeping services for tokenised assets including the Digital Bond through its DACC ChainFusion™ solution. The company offers seamless connections to the world's leading payment systems including Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), e-CNY, and blockchain networks, and compliance infrastructure delivering end-to-end Clearing-as-a-Service (CaaS) for financial institutions. As an open banking platform for banks, the company is providing compliant, secured and "future-proofed" payments with stablecoins, tokenised-deposit rails, KYC/AML, and a DLT wallet integration with traditional banking and digital exchange services.

With funding from strategic partners including Conflux, Transaction Technologies Limited ("TTL") and Global InfoTech, Digital Asset Clearing Center is headquartered in Hong Kong, positioned at the intersection of global finance and China's gateway.

SOURCE Digital Asset Clearing Center