Digital Domain Partners with ADATA to Revolutionize Entertainment Experiences in the Era of AI

Digital Domain Obtains Distribution Rights of XPG Products in Greater China and the Americas

HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Domain Holdings Limited ("Digital Domain", stock code: 547), a global leader in Hollywood VFX and AI virtual human development technologies, announced a partnership with XPG, the gaming lifestyle brand under ADATA, a global leader in DRAM modules and flash memory. Digital Domain will obtain distribution rights for XPG products in Greater China and the Americas while both companies are set to collaborate with the intention of ushering in new milestones in industries such as gaming, fashion, film & television, and other forms of digital entertainment.

Digital Domain CEO, Mr. Daniel Seah (Left), and ADATA Chairman, Mr. Simon Chen (Right), attended a joint press conference to announce a greater partnership between the two companies to Revolutionize Entertainment Experiences in the Era of AI.

Today (August 8), both ADATA Chairman, Mr. Simon Chen, and Digital Domain CEO, Mr. Daniel Seah, attended a joint press conference to announce a greater partnership between the two companies. After the unveiling of XPG's brand ambassador, Mera, as an AI virtual human, developed in collaboration with Digital Domain for COMPUTEX 2024, Mr. Chen saw the potential of leveraging the advantages of Digital Domain in the global entertainment industry to comprehensively advance XPG's gaming products. Additionally, Mera will continue to evolve with the help of Digital Domain's future advancements in AI virtual human applications. The partnership between two behemoths in their respective industries will undoubtedly pioneer the next phase of entertainment experiences in the era of AI.

Digital Domain Connects ADATA to the Global Entertainment Industry

ADATA's gaming lifestyle brand, XPG, has strived to surpass industry boundaries by consistently launching innovative products and services that allow players to enjoy new and fantastic gaming experiences. ADATA's pursuit of innovation and facilitation of the ultimate entertainment experience coincides with the principles and technological advantages held by Digital Domain. A partnership between these companies will unlock never-before-seen potential for products and applications across a wide spectrum of markets and industries. With more than 30 years of experience in Hollywood entertainment, Digital Domain has participated in the production of several hundred films and TV series as well as thousands of commercials, video games, and both experimental and immersive experiences. Through the fields of VFX, AI virtual humans, and digital visualization, Digital Domain has achieved global recognition and an incomparable foundation of highly competitive technologies, skills, creative minds, and connections to the largest entertainment IPs in the world.

Mr. Chen expressed his positive outlook on Digital Domain's strong portfolio and broad range of clients with the following statement:

"I'm very excited about the broad, diverse operational benefits this partnership with Digital Domain will bring to ADATA. In addition to greater sales performance for XPG in Greater China and the Americas, we look forward to an expanded partnership in the future to drive powerful growth and profitability for our family of companies."

ADATA to Assist Digital Domain with Technology Implementation

After recognizing AI virtual humans as an indispensable factor in the next phase of entertainment, Digital Domain has taken the strategic initiative by iterating the AI virtual human implementation process through real-time capturing and rendering to drive rich emotional expressivity and interaction in digital characters. This achievement has allowed Digital Domain to expand applications outside the silver screen into fields such as video game development, travel, education, and financial services. Through partnership with ADATA, this technology will be further expanded and integrated through both gaming hardware and service software applications.

During today's press conference, the AI virtual human version of Mera, XPG's brand ambassador, jointly developed by Digital Domain and ADATA originally for COMPUTEX 2024, participated in the event to demonstrate innovative AI integration with virtual human technology through real-time crowd interaction. Staying true to the theme of "Entering a New Domain of Gaming Lifestyle," ADATA's future products can be expected to offer breakthrough innovative experiences through AI virtual assistants and AI partners in both hardware and software products to revolutionize the gaming experience.

Digital Domain CEO, Mr. Daniel Seah, stated:

"Digital Domain strives to innovate and expand the diverse applications and business models of AI virtual humans. The era of AI application across sectors is upon us and it is an honor to partner with ADATA for the opportunity to integrate the technological breakthroughs that both companies have made in software and hardware. With Digital Domain's capabilities and connections in licensing IP from Hollywood, products from ADATA and XPG will enjoy revolutionary innovation as well as support Digital Domain in the implementation of AI virtual human technology."

Renowned producer and actress, Ms. Ruby Lin, veteran TV writer and producer, Mr. Wang Wei-zhong, and Vice Chairman and fashion tastemaker, Mrs. Teresa Chen, of Eelin Entertainment were also in attendance to show support of the meaningful partnership. Both companies also announced ADATA's authorization of Digital Domain to distribute XPG products in Greater China and the Americas to develop new markets and fields across sectors. Both companies will leverage the partnership and work closely in the future to integrate tech innovations in AI, software, and hardware into industries such as immersive entertainment, gaming, film & television, and fashion to pioneer the ultimate entertainment experiences in the era of AI.

Photos download & description:

https://bit.ly/4ckUtfD

About ADATA – Innovating the Future

ADATA Technology is the world's second-largest manufacturer of DRAM memory and branded solid-state drives, ranking 19th among Best Taiwan Global Brands. ADATA's main product lines include memory modules, solid-state drives, other consumer-grade memory products, and industrial solutions. The company has also branched into electric vehicles, AI AMR robots, and gaming with its lifestyle sub-brand, XPG. ADATA's products have garnered wide international acclaim over the years, including iF Design, Red Dot Design, and Taiwan Excellence awards. ADATA has also been honored for its commitment to employee welfare and corporate social responsibility, as evidenced by its "Great Place to Work Certification™" for its Taiwan, China, US, Brazil, and Mexico offices as well as the "Best Workplaces in Asia™," "Best Workplaces in Greater China™," and "Best Workplaces in Taiwan™" awards. Since 2020, ADATA has been recognized with the "Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards" and "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" awards for five consecutive years. Looking to the future, ADATA remains committed to its sustainable vision of "Innovate Today, Embrace Tomorrow." The company continues to embody the "hummingbird spirit" as it uses innovative technology to create a smart and colorful life for people everywhere. For more information, please visit www.adata.com.

About XPG – XTREME PERFORMANCE GEAR

XPG (XTREME PERFORMANCE GEAR) was founded by ADATA to provide high-performance products for gamers, professional eSports players, and tech enthusiasts. XPG strives to develop products that offer ultimate performance and works closely with gaming and eSports communities to gain deep insights into user's needs.

XPG's full product range encompasses systems, components, and peripherals built to the highest standards of stability, reliability, and performance. XPG's pursuit in aesthetic designs has also won many renowned international awards such as iF Design and Good Design. Aside from products, XPG actively sponsors global eSports competitions and teams to facilitate ultimate gaming experiences at the highest level. For more information, visit the official XPG website – www.xpg.com.

About Digital Domain

Digital Domain is a pioneer in the virtualization of sensory experiences. After more than 3 decades of evolution, Digital Domain has transformed from a Hollywood company to achieve global expansion in fields such as VFX, AI virtual humans, and visualization. Digital Domain's pursuit of creativity and advanced technologies has allowed the company to achieve unmatched refinement of its creative process as evidenced in the production of several hundred films and TV series as well as thousands of commercials, game graphics, and both experimental and immersive experiences. The company's most outstanding achievements include: academy awards for "Best Visual Effects" in the films "Titanic", "What Dreams May Come", "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button", blockbuster classics such as "The Avengers" series, and the 4th season of the popular word-of-mouth hit show "Stranger Things".

As the first VFX studio that has achieved success in Greater China, Digital Domain entered the realm of virtual reality in 2016. By applying techniques such as fully integrating the base technology of AI and virtual reality, Digital Domain has constructed fully real-time photo-realistic digital characters capable of emotional expressivity. The extension of this technology outside of the silver screen provides a new medium for human-machine and human-human interactions in virtual scenarios.

Digital Domain is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock code: 547) and is headquartered in Hong Kong. Digital Domain maintains operations in multiple cities including Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montreal, Beijing, Shanghai, Hyderabad, and more. For more information, visit the official website – www.digitaldomain.com.

SOURCE Digital Domain Holdings Limited