Digital Domain Teams Up with AWS to Scale Autonomous Virtual Human Technology and Introduces Generative AI-Powered Features

HONG KONG, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Domain Holdings Limited ("Digital Domain", stock code: 547), a global leader in visual effects and transformative experiences, recognized for nearly two decades of pioneering work in the virtual human space, today announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to migrate its Autonomous Virtual Human (AVH) technology to the cloud. This collaboration, leveraging AWS's advanced cloud infrastructure and generative AI and machine learning (ML) services, aims to propel the evolution and global reach of Digital Domain's AVH technology and expand its use for multiple industries, including entertainment, gaming, healthcare, hospitality, and commercial applications.

As the innovator behind Zoey, the groundbreaking virtual human introduced in 2022, this collaboration marks a significant milestone for Digital Domain. AWS's cloud services, particularly Amazon Bedrock, provide the necessary adaptability to drive AVH's growth. With its high-performing foundation models, Amazon Bedrock significantly enhances virtual humans' capabilities in real-time interactions. Additionally, Digital Domain is using Amazon Polly to help enhance voice outputs, and is considering using Amazon Rekognition for facial recognition and video-based services. AWS's robust security and compliance features will safeguard Digital Domain's data, reinforcing the integrity and scalability of the AVH platform. Through a successful partnership with Slalom, a leading technology consulting firm, Digital Domain has efficiently transitioned all AVH workloads to AWS in just nine months, enabling the company to scale AVH technology to meet the burgeoning global demand for real-time, AI-powered customer interactions.

By leveraging AWS's cloud infrastructure, Digital Domain will unlock the flexibility, efficiency, and performance necessary to expand AVH capabilities. This scalability not only ensures a promising future for AVH technology but also opens up a world of exciting possibilities for its growth. By moving to the cloud, Digital Domain can offer AVH technology with greater speed, reliability, and cost efficiency, allowing clients in hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, and other business sectors to integrate these advanced digital humans into their operations seamlessly. This global accessibility means businesses worldwide can harness AVH technology to deliver personalized, real-time interactions at scale, enhancing customer service, boosting engagement, and elevating brand experiences. Whether it's offering virtual concierge services, interactive customer support, or immersive storytelling, businesses can now more easily tap into this potent technology, adapting it to their unique needs and enhancing their operations.

"This collaboration with AWS marks a significant milestone for Digital Domain and our ambitions in virtual human technology," said Daniel Seah, CEO of Digital Domain. "By migrating our Autonomous Virtual Human technology to the cloud, we are not only enhancing its scalability and performance but also expanding its accessibility to a global audience. AWS's involvement is instrumental in pushing the boundaries of what's possible, enabling us to create even more immersive and interactive experiences for our clients and their audiences. This collaboration will also allow us to establish new industry standards in the hospitality and travel sectors worldwide with our partnership with Plaza Premium Group, one of the largest independently run pay-in lounge operations in airports globally."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Digital Domain in this transformative journey to the cloud," said Samira Bakhtiar, General Manager of Media & Entertainment, Games, and Sports at AWS. "As virtual humans play a larger role across industries to engage directly with customers, Digital Domain is ensuring that everyone has access to its visionary AVH technology by combining it with the most secure, extensive, and reliable global cloud infrastructure, as well as AWS's generative AI and ML services. We look forward to working with Digital Domain to further expand AVH's capabilities and bring virtual humans to more AWS customers."

Digital Domain's AVH technology represents a leap forward in creating lifelike virtual humans capable of real-time interaction. Through this collaboration with AWS and the use of advanced AI and ML tools, Digital Domain is set to redefine the standards of virtual human experiences, unlocking new possibilities in storytelling, customer engagement, and interactive entertainment.

Press Kit

https://wdrv.it/cf91884ad

ABOUT DIGITAL DOMAIN

Digital Domain is a pioneer in creating transportive experiences. Over the past 30 years, Digital Domain has grown to lead the visual effects industry, expanding the arm of virtual humans and visualization globally. Digital Domain's rich legacy comprises hundreds of feature films and episodes, thousands of advertisements, game cinematics, and experimental immersive experiences. A creative force in cutting-edge technologies, Digital Domain has brought exceptional artistry to Academy Award-winning blockbusters of Titanic, What Dreams May Come, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Marvel Cinematic Universe titles crushed all-time worldwide box office, such as the Avengers franchise, and Stranger Things made a splash with Season IV.

Digital Domain stands as a trailblazer, achieving the remarkable distinction of being the first independent visual effects studio. Since 2016, the company has charted a pioneering course into the realms of virtual reality technology and artificial intelligence, revolutionizing the creation of emotionally expressive and photorealistic virtual humans in real-time.

Digital Domain is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock code: 547) and is headquartered in Hong Kong. Digital Domain maintains operations in multiple cities including Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montreal, Beijing, Shanghai, Hyderabad, and more. For more information, visit the official website – www.digitaldomain.com.

For more information about Digital Domain's AVH technology and its collaboration with AWS, please visit www.digitaldomain.com.

SOURCE Digital Domain