Digital Edge and B.Grimm Power Secures Thailand's Largest Data Center Loan of US$880 Million to Advance AI and Cloud Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Edge and B.Grimm Power today announced the successful signing of a US$880 million green loan – the largest financing ever secured for a data center project in Thailand – to finance the development of the joint venture's 100MW BKK Campus in Chonburi.

The transaction marks the latest milestone of Digital Edge's US$1 billion joint-venture investment plan with B.Grimm Power, and is the third consecutive national record-setting green loan Digital Edge has closed in Asia-Pacific, following landmark financings in South Korea and Indonesia.

Digital Edge B.Grimm Thailand's Largest Data Center Loan

Located within Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the BKK Campus will provide the critical digital foundation needed to deploy AI and cloud workloads at scale, directly supporting Thailand's national digitalization strategy, which aims to catalyze investment across high-value industries – including digital infrastructure and AI – to drive long-term technological and economic growth.

The joint venture combines B.Grimm Power's local expertise with world-class standards in data center and energy infrastructure development with Digital Edge's hyperscale data center expertise, embedding sustainability at the core of the project and positioning the BKK Campus as a benchmark for sustainable digital infrastructure within the EEC.

Structured under Digital Edge's Green Financing Framework, this financing supports investments aligned with the framework, which underpins the company's stated ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, and aligns with B.Grimm Power's own decarbonization ambitions in Thailand. The BKK campus has been sustainably designed to deliver resilient, energy-efficient performance at scale, with a market-leading annualized PUE (power usage effectiveness) target of 1.25, LEED Silver certification on track for achievement, reduced water consumption through hybrid closed-loop cooling towers, and renewable-ready infrastructure to reduce overall carbon intensity.

This green loan financing was well-supported by domestic and international Mandated Lead Arrangers, comprising Bangkok Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, HSBC, KASIKORNBANK, Mizuho, Natixis CIB, Siam Commercial Bank, SMBC, and Standard Chartered as Mandated Lead Arrangers. Bank of Ayudhya, Mizuho and Standard Chartered acted as Green Facility Coordinators, reflecting strong lender confidence in sustainable digital infrastructure investment.

The BKK Campus will be developed in phases. The first building (BKK1) is scheduled to be ready for service by Q4 2026, with the second building (BKK2) following in Q2 2027.

"This is Digital Edge's largest Green Loan financing to date, reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-performance, AI-ready digital infrastructure while advancing our sustainability ambitions," said Jonathan Walbridge, Chief Financial Officer of Digital Edge. "Since 2025, each of our green financings in Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand has set national records, together exceeding US$2 billion – demonstrating how capital and sustainable infrastructure are increasingly aligned, with strong support from like-minded partners."

"At B.Grimm Power, we believe that technological advancement and environmental stewardship must go hand in hand. By combining our deep-rooted expertise in Thailand's infrastructure development with Digital Edge's world-class data center capabilities, we are enabling the delivery of sustainable, high-performance digital infrastructure that supports Thailand's digitalization ambitions," added Nopadej Karnasuta, President of B.Grimm Power.

About Digital Edge

Where performance meets sustainability, Digital Edge powers Asia-Pacific's digital transformation with reliable, secure, and sustainable infrastructure. Headquartered in Singapore and backed by Stonepeak, the company delivers high-performance data center and fiber solutions for hyperscalers and enterprises across nine countries in Asia Pacific. With 1.8GW of secured IT power, Digital Edge empowers businesses to scale rapidly and responsibly in a connected, energy-efficient future.

Visit www.digitaledgedc.com for more information.

About B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited

B.Grimm Power is one of Thailand's largest and pioneering private power producers, with an aspiration to become a world-class energy company. Guided by its vision of "Empowering the World Compassionately," B.Grimm Power is advancing its long-term strategy, "GreenLeap – Global and Green," aiming to increase the share of renewable energy to over 50% by 2030 and achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050. B.Grimm Power currently operates 70 power plants across Asia, with a total installed capacity of 4,654 MW, and continues to expand its footprint in renewable energy and digital infrastructure as a service.

Visit www.bgrimmpower.com for more information.

Media Contacts

Digital Edge

Geraldine Lim

[email protected]

B.Grimm Power

Ananya Atikomchakorn

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Edge