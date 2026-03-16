Digital Edge Secures Indonesia's Largest Data Center Green Loan of US$665 Million to Advance AI-Ready Hyperscale Campus

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Edge today announced the successful close of a US$665 million green loan. The loan will support the development of the first phase of its 500MW CGK Campus in the GIIC Industrial Estate in Bekasi – a US$4.5 billion multi-phase investment and one of Indonesia's largest AI-ready hyperscale data center campuses.

Digital Edge AI-Ready CGK Campus

Structured under Digital Edge's Green Financing Framework, this transaction marks the largest green loan ever secured for a data center project in Indonesia and directly supports the company's ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, reinforcing its leadership in delivering sustainable, next-generation AI- and hyperscale-centric digital infrastructure in Asia-Pacific.

Purpose-built to support AI and data-intensive workloads with resilient, energy-efficient performance, the CGK campus has been sustainably designed to target a market-leading annualized PUE (power usage effectiveness) of 1.25, achieve LEED certification, incorporate recycled water systems, and integrate renewable energy to reduce overall carbon intensity.

This green loan financing was led by BNP Paribas, Clifford Capital, Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS, Mizuho, OCBC, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, and SMBC as Mandated Lead Arrangers, with each institution committed to advancing responsible infrastructure investment in line with Indonesia's broader decarbonization ambitions. Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS, and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk also acted as Green Facility Coordinators.

"From empowering businesses with high performance, AI-ready digital infrastructure to advancing innovative solutions that reduce environmental impact, this financing underscores Digital Edge's leadership in sustainable digital infrastructure. This has been achieved with the strong support of both existing and new lending partners who share our commitment to responsible growth," said Jonathan Walbridge, Chief Financial Officer of Digital Edge.

About Digital Edge

Where performance meets sustainability, Digital Edge powers Asia-Pacific's digital transformation with reliable, secure, and sustainable infrastructure. Headquartered in Singapore and backed by Stonepeak, the company delivers high-performance data center and fiber solutions for hyperscalers and enterprises across nine countries in Asia Pacific. With 1.8GW of secured IT power, Digital Edge empowers businesses to scale rapidly and responsibly in a connected, energy-efficient future.

Visit www.digitaledgedc.com for more information.

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SOURCE Digital Edge