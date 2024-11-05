Digital Edge publishes Green Finance Framework

Leading Asia Pacific data center platform reinforces commitment to ESG goals

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Edge (Singapore) Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Digital Edge") has published its first Green Finance Framework (the "Framework"). The Framework sets out guidelines for securing green financing to fund data center projects that aim to deliver positive environmental outcomes and which are aligned with the company's broader ESG goals, including Digital Edge's target to be a carbon neutral platform by 2030.

The new Framework includes four eligibility criteria which must be met in order for a project to qualify for green financing, namely energy efficiency, renewable energy, green buildings and sustainable water and wastewater management. Each eligibility category has associated impact indicators to measure the impact of green finance proceeds.

For example, for energy efficiency the Framework uses Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) to assess eligibility. Only new investments in data center projects that meet the minimum threshold of an annualized design PUE of 1.30 or lower in cool climates and 1.40 or lower in warm climates will qualify for green financing under the Framework. Digital Edge's two most recent facilities launched in 2024, both have an annualized design PUE of 1.25 or lower.

Commenting on the Framework, Digital Edge's CFO Jonathan Walbridge said, "The publication of green financing guidelines so early in our company's evolution speaks to the importance of ESG commitments to our business. Against a backdrop of fast-moving technological advancements to support increasingly power-hungry AI deployments, this Framework is an important tool to help us align our financing activities with the pursuit of our sustainability agenda and ensure we can unlock cost efficient capital".

To ensure accountability, the Framework also sets out methods to monitor, track and report outcomes, specifically through the company's ESG Steering Committee and annual ESG Report.

Digital Edge's Framework has received an opinion from Moody's Ratings, achieving an SQS2 sustainability score (very good). The Framework is aligned with internationally recognized green finance standards, including the International Capital Market Association's (ICMA) Green Bond Principles (GBP) 2021, and the Green Loan Principles (GLP) 2023 jointly published by the Loan Market Association, the Asia-Pacific Loan Market Association and the Loan Syndications & Trading Association. Crédit Agricole CIB and ING Bank N.V. ("ING") acted as joint Green Structuring Coordinators and assisted on the development of the Framework.

Carmen Tsang, Head of Sustainable Investment Banking for Greater China at Crédit Agricole CIB, said, "We congratulate Digital Edge on the successful launch of its Green Finance Framework, which establishes a commendable benchmark for the sector. The framework reflects Digital Edge's dedication to sustainable innovation, and highlights their vital role in developing greener digital infrastructure, supporting Asia's decarbonization journey."

Andrew Chew, Director for Sustainable Finance Asia Pacific at ING, commented, "Our partnership with Digital Edge highlights ING's commitment to empowering data center companies as they venture into the green finance market. Establishing a green finance framework and navigating the SPO process can be complex. However, with the support of a trusted bank offering seasoned expertise, companies can navigate these challenges with confidence and clarity."

Digital Edge secured its first ever green loan last year in connection with the development of its recently launched data center in Seoul, SEL2, with a KRW 440 billion green financing, representing the first ever green loan for a data center project in South Korea. The company has confirmed that this previous loan adheres to, and is compliant with, its new Green Finance Framework.

About Digital Edge

Headquartered in Singapore, Digital Edge is a trusted and forward-looking data center platform company, established to transform digital infrastructure in Asia. Through building and operating state-of-the-art, energy-efficient data centers rich with connectivity options, Digital Edge aims to bring new colocation and interconnect options to the Asian market, making infrastructure deployment in the region easy, efficient and economical.

Digital Edge was founded by a seasoned senior management team with decades of industry experience and an established track record of value creation in the data center, cloud and telecommunications industries in the Asia Pacific region. Backed by leading alternative investment firm Stonepeak, Digital Edge has in excess of US$1 billion in deployed and committed capital, establishing itself as a market-leading pan-Asia data center platform. The company provides data center and fiber services across Asia, with a presence in India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Philippines and China. You can visit the company's website at www.digitaledgedc.com.

