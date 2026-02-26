SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Edge today announced a major step forward in its sustainability strategy in India with the signing of a renewable energy Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Hexa Climate Solutions Pvt Ltd (Hexa) following a competitive tender, covering up to 83MW of solar energy to support the first phase of its 350MW AI-ready hyperscale BOM campus, which is currently under development in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Digital Edge Advances Sustainability Strategy with Renewable PPA and Industry-First Recycled Water Initiative in India

The addition of 83MW of renewable power is expected to offset approximately 100,000 tonnes of CO2 annually, a figure that will scale significantly as Digital Edge India's (DEI) full renewable energy program is deployed at the campus. The power will be delivered in phases starting December 2026 and represents the maximum renewable energy capacity permissible under current regulations for the initial development phase. Demonstrating its long-term commitment to sustainable infrastructure in India, DEI will take a substantial minority equity stake in the associated renewable energy projects, ensuring captive user status.

The BOM campus is the first project developed under the joint venture between Digital Edge, the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and AGP Sustainable Assets, established to advance India's digital transformation.

In parallel, DEI has partnered with its customers and the local community to deploy market-leading liquid cooling powered by 10 million litres of recycled water per day – an industry first in India that the company intends to replicate across suitable markets. This innovative greywater and cooling solution will enable the BOM campus to target an annualized PUE [Power Utilization Effectiveness] of 1.25 and Water Utilization Effectiveness below 1.75, while providing a new source of revenue for the community through the purchase of grey water that would otherwise be discharged into the ocean by the municipality.

"These initiatives demonstrate what can be achieved when we work hand-in-hand with customers and local stakeholders who share our vision for sustainable digital infrastructure," said John Freeman, Group CEO of Digital Edge. "From pioneering large-scale recycled water deployment to securing a long-term renewable energy PPA, we are building a resilient, future-ready platform that delivers positive environmental and community impact."

DEI and Hexa will collaborate to ensure market-leading renewable energy solutions are deployed for data centers in India's fast-evolving renewables market. This partnership complements Digital Edge's broader sustainability strategy, centered on design innovation that has made the BOM campus one of the most energy- and water-efficient data centers in India.

"India's data center and renewable energy sectors are among the most compelling investment opportunities in the country today, and this collaboration sits at precisely that intersection. Digital Edge's BOM campus is an important enabler of India's nationwide digital transformation in one of the fastest growing data centre markets globally. This renewable energy partnership reflects our conviction that world-class digital infrastructure and responsible development must go hand in hand with sustainability and community impact at its core," said Vinod Giri, Managing Partner – Master Fund, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).

Hexa is proud to partner with Digital Edge on one of India's most ambitious data center developments. This 83MW PPA demonstrates how renewable energy can scale with the country's digital economy, setting a new benchmark for green infrastructure. We work closely with our customers to design solutions that are reliable, scalable, and aligned with their net‑zero goals, and we look forward to expanding our partnership as Digital Edge's India platform grows," said Sanjeev Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Hexa Climate Solutions.

About Digital Edge

Where performance meets sustainability, Digital Edge powers Asia-Pacific's digital transformation with reliable, secure, and sustainable infrastructure. Headquartered in Singapore and backed by Stonepeak, the company delivers high-performance data center and fiber solutions for hyperscalers and enterprises across nine countries in Asia Pacific. With more than 1.5GW of secured IT power, Digital Edge empowers businesses to scale rapidly and responsibly in a connected, energy-efficient future.

Visit www.digitaledgedc.com for more information.

About Hexa Climate Solutions

Hexa Climate is a climate solutions IPP platform dedicated to renewable energy and decarbonization, with a portfolio of 3GW across operational and under-construction assets in India. The firm delivers tailored net-zero solutions encompassing Open Access Solar and Wind Power, Battery Energy Storage Systems, Carbon Offsets, and I-RECs, serving utilities and commercial & industrial consumers alike. Founded by industry veterans, Hexa Climate pioneered the OPEX model and corporate PPA market in India and brings global delivery capabilities underpinned by deep technology collaboration across the Asia-Pacific region, with group firms operating in Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan region, South Korea, Singapore, and the Philippines.

About National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF)

NIIF is India's sovereign-anchored alternative asset manager, catalysing global capital to invest in sectors and asset classes that play an important role in India's growth journey. Anchored by the Government of India in partnership with leading global investors, NIIF manages USD 4.9 billion in equity capital commitments across four strategies — Infrastructure, Private Markets, Growth Equity, and Climate Investments. NIIF's Infrastructure Fund (NIIF Master Fund) is India's largest domestic infrastructure fund, investing in high-quality businesses and assets across core sectors.

