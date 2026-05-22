Digital Edge Successfully Closes First US$575 Million HoldCo Loan to Accelerate Growth Across Key Asia-Pacific Markets

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Edge today announced the successful closing of its inaugural US$575 million holding company ("HoldCo") financing, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued evolution as one of Asia-Pacific's leading digital infrastructure platforms.

The proceeds from the facility will support the continued expansion of Digital Edge's campus footprint across existing key markets, including South Korea, Japan, India and South East Asia, as the company continues to scale to meet accelerating demand for hyperscale and AI-ready data center infrastructure across the region.

The facility received strong support from lenders, with Clifford Capital, Deutsche Bank, MUFG, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Standard Chartered acting as mandated lead arrangers and book runners, alongside BNP Paribas and Stonepeak Credit as mandated lead arrangers.

Importantly, the majority of participating lenders are existing financing partners of Digital Edge, reflecting strong institutional confidence in the company's operating platform, execution capabilities, and long-term development pipeline.

The financing includes a feature enabling the borrower to convert the facility into a Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL), subject to agreement on relevant and ambitious sustainability performance targets. MUFG, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Standard Chartered will support the facility in this capacity as SLL coordinators.

"Since our inception, we have built and scaled a high-performing digital infrastructure platform across Asia-Pacific, supported by more than US$2 billion in green financings – many establishing landmark transactions in their markets," said John Freeman, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Edge. "This HoldCo facility represents the next evolution of our capital structure, extending our sustainable financing approach to the corporate level while strengthening our ability to execute with speed and discipline as AI and hyperscale demand accelerates across the region. The continued support of our lending partners is a strong endorsement of what we have built and the opportunity ahead."

"The successful closing of our inaugural HoldCo facility strengthens the flexibility of our capital structure, enabling us to deploy capital more efficiently across our existing markets. The ability to incorporate sustainability-linked measures over time embeds ESG accountability into our financial framework, which is an important and deliberate step as we continue to scale Digital Edge's platform," added Jonathan Walbridge, Chief Financial Officer of Digital Edge.

About Digital Edge

Where performance meets sustainability, Digital Edge powers Asia-Pacific's digital transformation with reliable, secure, and sustainable infrastructure. Headquartered in Singapore and backed by Stonepeak, the company delivers high-performance data center and fiber solutions for hyperscalers and enterprises across nine countries in Asia Pacific. With 1.8GW of secured IT power, Digital Edge empowers businesses to scale rapidly and responsibly in a connected, energy-efficient future.

Visit www.digitaledgedc.com for more information.

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SOURCE Digital Edge