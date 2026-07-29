Dinto Solar's HJT Modules Gain India BIS CRS Registration Amid Rising Demand for Higher-Value Solar Solutions

LONGGANG, China, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinto Solar, a company specializing in heterojunction (HJT) photovoltaic technology and solutions, has completed Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS) registration for its solar modules, strengthening its readiness to support India's accelerating renewable energy development with high-performance photovoltaic technologies.

Dinto Solar’s HJT Modules Gain India BIS CRS Registration

As India's solar market enters a phase of rapid expansion, expectations for module quality, reliability, and long-term performance are also rising. According to JMK Research, India added approximately 26 GW of new solar capacity in H1 2026, including around 19 GW of utility-scale projects and 6.4 GW of rooftop solar. Meanwhile, major solar development regions such as Rajasthan and Gujarat face challenging operating conditions, including high solar irradiance and elevated temperatures, placing greater emphasis on module performance, operational stability, and long-term energy yield. The evolution of India's BIS CRS framework further reflects the market's increasing focus on product quality and performance standards.

Dinto Solar's full range of HJT modules has successfully completed BIS CRS registration, demonstrating compliance with India's market requirements and further strengthening the company's capability to serve local customers and partners. Built on years of HJT technology development and industrialization experience, Dinto Solar has established integrated capabilities spanning cell innovation, module manufacturing, process optimization, and quality management, providing a strong foundation for the global deployment of high-performance HJT solutions.

Dinto Solar is further accelerating collaboration with local partners to expand the application of HJT technology. The company has recently partnered with Greencell Energy, an India-based solar solutions provider, to promote the deployment of Dinto Solar's G12-132 HJT modules across distributed energy applications, including solar-powered EV charging infrastructure. The cooperation covers HJT modules with power outputs of over 730 Wp, with a planned capacity of 100 MW.

The BIS CRS registration comes amid a broader shift in global solar markets, where project competitiveness is increasingly defined by efficiency, reliability, and lifecycle performance rather than capacity alone. With established HJT technology capabilities and growing international partnerships, Dinto Solar is positioned to support the next stage of global solar growth by delivering high-performance photovoltaic solutions across diverse markets and applications.

Website: www.dintosolar.com

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SOURCE Dinto Solar