Dior Atelier of Dreams Unveil a Festive Christmas Takeover at Hong Kong International Airport

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned luxury beauty brand Christian Dior Parfums made a glittering debut of of "The Atelier of Dreams" grand opening, partnering with The Shilla Duty Free (Shilla) at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) on 22nd November, marking the delightful beginning of the Christmas season celebrations. The Grand Opening Ceremony was held at the Central Concourse of Terminal 1 where the magnificent Dior Christmas tree was unveiled by Mrs Catherine Sauvage, Managing Director of Travel Retail Asia Pacific LVMH Beauty. VIP guests were invited to this special occasion to witness and celebrate the festive season together.

The stunning Dior Christmas tree, with its scintillating lights and dazzling ornaments symbolizes a sense of togetherness. Standing tall as a beacon of unity and warmth, this exquisite tree adorns the airport, inviting all travelers to embrace the spirit of the Christmas season.

Travelers can capture memorable moments in front of the Dior Christmas tree with the assistance of event staff at the designated photo-taking point. Complimentary photo printing services will be available for travelers to redeem at the extraordinary Dior pop-up stores, located at the double Experiential Sites in the Duty-Free Area. Visitors are also invited to further explore the Experiential Festive Display Zone featuring a 360 Digital Totem.

The pop-up stores are adorned with the Dior carousel, inspired by the Tuileries Gardens and dressed in golden couture motif, through an artistic collaboration with Italian artist, Pietro Ruffo. Here, travelers will be impressed by a collection of iconic Dior creations, including J'adore, Miss Dior, Rouge Dior, Dior Prestige, and the exquisite Dior Christmas Holiday Exclusive limited editions.

A delightful festive ambiance filled at the Hong Kong International Airport today, especially during the first-ever light show of the Dior Christmas tree, accompanied by a captivating and heartwarming dance performance. Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs Catherine Sauvage, Managing Director of Travel Retail Asia Pacific LVMH Beauty said, 'I would like to sincerely thank our partners for the support and partnership - Hong Kong International Airport Authorities, The Shilla Duty Free Group and JCDecaux Transport who have given us the opportunity to showcase our Dior brand DNA & heritage expression to engage all travelers in one of the top airports worldwide."

Mr. Alby Tsang, General Manager of Airport Authority Hong Kong, shared his sincere appreciation to Dior, The Shilla Duty Free Group, and JCDecaux Transport for the collaborative support in making this campaign a remarkable success. "We are delighted to partner with Dior for the launch of their 'The Atelier of Dreams' campaign at Hong Kong International Airport. The magnificent Dior Christmas tree and the sparkling pop-up stores at the Central Departure Hall certainly has maximized the festive and joyful atmosphere to travelers from all over the world.

Ms. Shirley Chan, Managing Director of JCDecaux Transport at Hong Kong & Macau, expressed her enthusiasm and excitement about the collaboration with Dior on this fascinating festive project. "Thank you for having us to unveil and celebrate this fascinating ceremony together! The enchanting and stunning Dior Christmas tree has truly captivated us. As the number one Out-of-Home media and market leader in outdoor advertising in Hong Kong, JCDecaux Transport is incredibly proud to offer advertisers dynamic and exhilarating advertising platforms that not only capture passengers' awareness and generate high levels of engagement, but also share the festive joy and warmth with travelers from around the globe!"

The magnificent Dior Christmas tree and The Atelier of Dreams pop-up stores will continue to shine through the holiday season until 10 January 2024, captivating travelers with Dior's timeless charm.

Download high-resolution photos from here: https://rb.gy/e2gwvq

About JCDecaux Transport

JCDecaux Transport is the main subsidiary of the JCDecaux Group, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide. Established since 1976, JCDecaux Transport is the market leader in outdoor advertising in Hong Kong and manages the advertising sales concessions of MTR* and Airport Express for over 40 years. Currently, the company also operates the advertising concessions for Hong Kong International Airport, Macau International Airport and Pacific Place Passages.

*MTR refers to Kwun Tong Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Island Line, South Island Line, Tung Chung Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, Disneyland Resort Line and Airport Express.

SOURCE JCDecaux Transport