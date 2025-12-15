First-Ever AI Audience Measurement in Asia's Metro Advertising Industry Pioneered by JCDecaux Transport for MTR* advertising

HONG KONG, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JCDecaux Transport is proud to announce the successful completion of a pioneering pilot for audience measurement. This first-of-its-kind initiative in Asia's metro advertising industry leverages advanced AI analytics to transform outdoor advertising, delivering precise, data-driven insights and setting a new standard for the sector.

Leading Innovation in Metro Advertising

Leveraging its extensive digital advertising inventories across the MTR network, MTR* advertising spearheaded the deployment of SmartRetail's advanced AI analytics in the Iconic Digital Zone at Tsim Sha Tsui Station. The pilot leveraged cutting-edge computer vision technology to analyze audience behavior in real time; capturing metrics such as footfall, movement direction, demographic estimates, and screen engagement. Images were analyzed in real-time without any image retained or uploaded, and the computer vision technology can also capture the metrics without retaining any Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

Transforming Data into Strategic Value

The pilot's success demonstrates the significant potential of AI analytics, providing advertisers with actionable insights to optimize campaign performance. By streamlining data processes, this initiative sets a new benchmark for efficiency and precision. The success of this initiative paves the way for broader adoption of AI-driven measurement, reinforcing MTR* advertising as a definitive leader in advertising innovation, enabling smarter and more effective outdoor campaigns across the network.

Validated Results and Trusted Methodology

To ensure the data accuracy and the reliability of the findings, the pilot incorporated independent auditing protocols conducted by the global market research specialist, Ipsos. The results confirmed:

Effective Directional Analysis: The method for determining audience movement proved both effective and straightforward, using basic coordinate comparisons to accurately track flow. Granular Audience Insights: The model excelled in demographic classification, achieving a high true positive rate for both male and female categories, ensuring reliable insights. Accurate Age Estimation: With a Mean Absolute Error (MAE) of approximately 4.5 years, the model's age predictions closely aligned with manual assessments, demonstrating a high degree of precision.

Driving the Future of Outdoor Advertising

Shirley Chan, Managing Director at JCDecaux Transport said "This pilot transforms the outdoor advertising business into a dynamic media platform, providing the market with trusted, data-rich insights, empowering brands to engage audiences more effectively. The achievement signals a new era for metro advertising, where data-driven precision and accountability become the foundation for strategic decisions. By embracing AI-powered audience measurement, MTR* advertising is not only enhancing transparency but also unlocking smarter ways for brands to engage commuters in high-impact environments, paving the way for advertisers to move beyond assumptions and toward measurable, meaningful connections".

About JCDecaux Transport

JCDecaux Transport is the main subsidiary of the JCDecaux Group, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide. Established since 1976, JCDecaux Transport is the No.1 outdoor advertising company in Hong Kong, the market leader and pioneer of the outdoor advertising industry. Currently managing the advertising sales concessions of MTR* advertising for up to 47 years. The company also operates the advertising concessions for Hong Kong International Airport, Macau International Airport and Pacific Place Passages.

For more information about JCDecaux Transport, visit www.jcdecaux-transport.com.hk.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jcdecaux-transport-hong-kong/

*MTR refers to Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Kwun Tong Line, South Island Line, Tung Chung Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, Disneyland Resort Line and Airport Express

About SmartRetail

SmartRetail (www.smartretail.co) is a pioneer in AI Computer Vision Audience Measurement with its proprietary edge AI solution offering advanced traffic and gaze / engagement measurement for leading outdoor OOH platforms and retailers across Asia. SmartRetail operates in Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan.

