Discover Exclusive Privileges during The Stay at Premier Residences Phu Quoc

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Receiving the prestigious award for "Asia's Leading Family Beach Resort" from the World Travel Awards 2024, Premier Residences Phu Quoc is the perfect choice for a family year-end getaway on Phu Quoc island. At the resort, guests can truly "Live in Style" with vibrant entertainment activities designed for both parents and children.

Resort over view - Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay The exclusive privileges for guests at Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay

When staying at Premier Residences Phu Quoc, guests are treated to exclusive benefits within the Southern Phu Quoc ecosystem, offering truly unique experiences. One of the standout privileges is that all room rates at the resort include tickets to the "Kiss of The Sea" show and the spectacular fireworks display at Sunset Town — a multimedia masterpiece told through fire, water, light, lasers, and music, leading families into a fantastical world of wonder.

From the resort, guests can take advantage of the complimentary shuttle service to Sunset Town to savor Phu Quoc's culinary delights and enjoy street performances at the VuiFest Night Bazaar, watch an enchanting water puppet show at A Oi Theater, or capture memorable photos at the Kiss Bridge — Phu Quoc's newest landmark. For those seeking vibrant nightlife, a complimentary shuttle bus is available to Duong Dong Town, where visitors can explore local restaurants and bars.

Located at Kem Beach - one of the top 100 most beautiful beaches in the world, guests staying at Premier Residences Phu Quoc can truly embrace the natural beauty of the "pearl island". The resort offers a diverse accommodation system with 752 units from rooms, suites, apartments, penthouses and villas, all with stunning views of the emerald coastline. From sunrise to sunset, guests can always enjoy breathtaking scenery throughout their stay.

Beach activities are an essential part of any vacation, offering both fun and opportunity for family bonding. Guests can embark on adventures on the sparkling waves with colorful kayaks or paddleboards, providing a unique perspective of the beautiful Kem Beach. These activities not only foster emotional connections among family members but also offer an intimate experience with the island's natural beauty, featuring sunny skies, refreshing ocean breezes, and soft white sand.

The resort boasts one of the largest and longest pools in Southern Phu Quoc, thoughtfully divided into sections catering to various age groups. This ensures that families can enjoy perfect moments of relaxation together. While parents indulge in delectable snacks and sophisticated cocktails, they can watch their children revel in the water slides and vibrant floats.

Every Saturday afternoon, the pool area here transforms into a lively foam party venue, promising delightful fun and laughter for the entire family. Guests are invited to wear stylish sunglasses and vibrant swimwear to make the most of their photo opportunities in this lively setting.

With exceptional guest privileges and superior service quality, Premier Residences Phu Quoc stands out as an unmissable destination for families seeking a memorable year-end getaway.

