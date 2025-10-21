Discover More of Malaysia with Hyatt Hotels and Resorts

Book direct to enjoy complimentary breakfast and exclusive World of Hyatt members' perks across 11 Hyatt properties

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt launches its "More to Discover, Explore Malaysia" campaign, inviting travelers to experience 11 distinctive properties across the nation's vibrant cities and scenic coastal escapes – from the bustling capital of Kuala Lumpur and dynamic Johor Bahru to the serene shores of Kuantan and the adventurous landscapes of Kota Kinabalu. From 9 September through 31 October 2025, guests can book directly on Hyatt.com to enjoy complimentary breakfast for qualifying stays from 10 September until 20 December 2025 at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts in Malaysia. World of Hyatt members can save more and receive a limited-edition Touch 'n Go card* for seamless travels under this offer.

More to Discover Explore Malaysia (PRNewsfoto/Hyatt)

"More to Discover, Explore Malaysia" invites travelers and World of Hyatt travelers and World of Hyatt members to enjoy memorable stays with Hyatt. Start the day with a hearty breakfast before exploring local surroundings using the Touch 'n Go card for transport, dining and convenience purchases.

Hyatt operates 11 hotels in Malaysia, each offering something for every traveler: the newly opened Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur and Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown, Alila Bangsar Kuala Lumpur, Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, Hyatt Regency Kuantan Resort, Hyatt Regency Kinabalu, Hyatt Centric City Centre Kuala Lumpur, Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu, Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur Bukit Jalil, Hyatt Place Johor Bahru Paradigm Mall, and Hyatt House Kuala Lumpur Mont Kiara.

Rooted in local culture and a love for travel, the campaign invites travelers to rediscover Malaysia with Hyatt hotels and resorts as launchpads. Every Hyatt stay offers a unique way to experience Malaysia's vibrant culture and natural beauty in modern comfort.

Enjoy complimentary breakfast when you book directly between September 9 and October 31, 2025, for qualifying stays through December 20, 2025. Non-World of Hyatt Members must use offer code HTBVA, while members enjoy added savings and a limited-edition Touch 'n Go card*. with code MYHIPO. Visit Hyatt.com/MalaysiaPromo for details.

* World of Hyatt Members in good standing at time of booking and stay may receive a Touch 'n Go card at check in, available in limited quantities while supplies last. Limited to one (1) Touch 'n Go card per qualifying booking.

SOURCE Hyatt