Explore the World and Be Rewarded

Explore more for less with World of Hyatt's exclusive member savings when you book direct across 11 Hyatt properties in Kuala Lumpur, Kuantan, Kota Kinabalu, and Johor Bahru.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As travellers begin planning year-end getaways and early 2026 trips, World of Hyatt is making it easier, and more rewarding, to book dream stays across Hyatt properties in Malaysia with exclusive member savings. Enjoy up to 20% off qualifying stays as a World of Hyatt member, while all other guests save up to 15% when booking directly via Hyatt.com or the Hyatt app. Book now until 11 December 2025 for stays between today and 30 April 2026.

Be More Here. Members save 20% when you book direct with Hyatt.

From bustling cityscapes to serene coastal escapes, Hyatt hotels in Malaysia offer modern comfort and authentic local experiences. Across Malaysia, Hyatt operates 11 properties catering to every type of traveller and occasion.

Kuala Lumpur: The Capital's Best

Discover Kuala Lumpur from above at Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, your "Home in the Sky" atop Merdeka 118, featuring Cacao Mixology & Chocolate, the city's first chocolate-themed bar. Hyatt Centric City Centre Kuala Lumpur offers colourful graffiti walls and design inspired by tin mining history, perfect for exploring the city's energy.

Connected to MITEC, Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown blends business convenience with lifestyle appeal, while Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur overlooks PETRONAS Twin Towers and features theatrical dining and an indoor vertical farm. In Bangsar, Alila Bangsar Kuala Lumpur provides curated Alila Moments, including a hands-on origami workshop. For sports and concerts, Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur Bukit Jalil offers shuttle service to the stadium, and Hyatt House Kuala Lumpur Mont Kiara caters to extended stays with homelike comfort.

Kuantan & Kota Kinabalu

Retreat to beachfront calm at Hyatt Regency Kuantan Resort in Teluk Cempedak and enjoy ocean views from the historic Sampan Bar. In Sabah, Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu sits minutes from island adventures at Tunku Abdul Rahman National Park, while Hyatt Regency Kinabalu offers direct access to the waterfront and city landmarks.

Johor Bahru

Just 20 minutes from Singapore, Hyatt Place Johor Bahru Paradigm Mall connects directly to the city's largest retail destination and features a 24/7 Market for smart, on-the-go travellers.

Rooted in local culture, every Hyatt hotel serves as the perfect launchpad to explore Malaysia fully.

