Discover the Future of Luxury: The Kayon Villas Tirta Gangga - An Opulent Eco Sanctuary, Opening Q2 2026

BALI, Indonesia, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kayon Hotels & Resorts proudly announces the expansion of its esteemed portfolio with the upcoming launch of The Kayon Villas Tirta Gangga. Situated in the picturesque Ababi village in Karangasem, this eco-friendly resort is set to redefine luxury hospitality in Bali, scheduled for opening in Q2 2026. On Thursday, 29 August 2024, at 3 PM, The Kayon Hotels & Resorts celebrated a significant milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony for The Kayon Villas Tirta Gangga, marking the official commencement of this visionary project.

The Kayon Villas Tirta Gangga Groundbreaking Ceremony on Thursday, August 29, 2024 with Putu Suryawan, Farah Palupi and Riyan Nathan as the owners of The Kayon Hotels and Resorts alongside I Wayan Sucitra, CEO of The Kayon Hotels and Resorts. The Kayon Villas Tirta Gangga, part of The Kayon Hotels & Resorts is set to open in 2026.

Spanning 1.1 hectares of lush landscapes, The Kayon Villas Tirta Gangga will feature 22 exquisite bamboo villas, each meticulously designed with sustainability and wellness in mind. Embracing the region's rich cultural heritage, the resort offers a perfect blend of traditional Balinese charm, modern eco-luxury comforts, and cutting-edge technology that elevates the guest experience to new heights.

The bamboo villas are crafted to integrate seamlessly with the diverse natural elements of the resort's setting. Rising gracefully amid cascading valleys and rice fields, these striking structures are designed to enhance and reflect their environment. Their presence among the surrounding mountains and lush terrain creates a harmonious balance that captivates all who visit, leaving a lasting impression with their elegant yet bold design. This interdisciplinary design integrates reverence for ancient traditions with a profound appreciation for nature and millennia-old cultural heritage.

"We are thrilled to introduce The Kayon Villas Tirta Gangga as the latest addition to The Kayon Hotels & Resorts family," said I Wayan Sucitra, General Manager & CEO of The Kayon Hotels & Resorts. "With its sustainable design, serene ambiance, and unparalleled hospitality, we aim to create an unforgettable experience for guests seeking healing excursions, romantic getaways, and intimate weddings."

Overlooking a magical and mesmerizing valley with breathtaking views of the serene surroundings, the resort offers vistas of Mount Lempuyang and Mount Agung as a stunning backdrop, with the infinite South Sea extending towards the horizon. The ambient air is refreshingly cool and gently breezy, providing an environment of utmost comfort and tranquility. Inspired by the natural beauty of its surroundings, The Kayon Villas Tirta Gangga offers an array of luxurious amenities, including the renowned Kepitu Restaurant, the rejuvenating Serayu Wellness & Spa, and the enchanting Puspaka Chapel.

The Kayon Villas Tirta Gangga will provide exceptional services that blend advanced technology with the warmth of Balinese hospitality. Guests will enjoy a personally curated experience, with attentive service that adds a unique touch to their stay. From bespoke wellness programs to refined dining options, every detail is designed to reflect the resort's commitment to comfort and excellence.

Once you step into the Serayu Wellness, you will be transported into a lavish water palace and feel treated like royalty. The grand design of Serayu Wellness draws inspiration from Bali's most iconic water palaces, Tirta Gangga Water Palace and Taman Ujung Water Palace, located nearby. These water palaces hold profound cosmological significance as the convergence points of the mountains and the sea: Mount Lempuyangan to the northeast, Mount Agung to the west, the Indian Ocean to the south, and the Lombok Strait to the east. This concept, known as Mandalagiri, represents the harmonious balance between earth and water, embodying tranquility and equilibrium, which is elegantly mirrored in the design and ambiance of The Kayon Villas Tirta Gangga. The spa will offer culturally-inspired treatments and therapeutic experiences that embody the tagline of Karangasem, "The Spirit of East Bali."

Guests can also enjoy breathtaking views of the tranquil rice fields that envelop the resort, providing the perfect backdrop for relaxation and rejuvenation. Additionally, the resort will feature a spectacular two-layer hanging pool, providing an exceptional vantage point of the surrounding landscape, inspired by its iconic sister establishment, The Kayon Jungle Resort.

The village is also surrounded by other historical landmarks such as the ancient Lempuyang Temple or Pura Lempuyang. Nearby, visitors can also enjoy the pristine beaches of Amed and Virgin Beach, perfect for relaxation and exploration.

Rooted in local folklore and spiritual history, Ababi village in Karangasem holds a special significance for the Balinese people. According to legend, this serene village was once home to the revered sage Empu Kuturan, whose teachings continue to inspire spiritual seekers today.

Immersed in profound spiritual heritage, surrounded by breathtaking landmarks, and nestled near stunning beaches, The Kayon Villas Tirta Gangga emerges as the ultimate destination in eastern Bali. Here, guests will discover an unrivaled fusion of ultra-luxury, eco-consciousness, cultural immersion, and natural splendor. It stands as the ultimate sanctuary for those yearning for healing and rejuvenation.

