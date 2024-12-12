"Disney Music Parade -Encore-" For Nintendo Switch™ Asia Release

TOKYO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagineer Co., Ltd., in collaboration with Walt Disney Japan Co., Ltd., announces the release of "Disney Music Parade -Encore-" for Nintendo Switch™ in Asia regions excluding Japan.

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/tTIJ0cqOJ5A

Official Website: https://mp-enc.com/en/

Disney Music Parade -Encore-

"Disney Music Parade -Encore-" brings back the popular mobile app that was a huge hit in Japan, now available as an exciting new Nintendo Switch™ version. The game is an immersive rhythm action game featuring 60 beloved Disney songs. Players ride through illuminated stages unique to each song on magical "Music Rides" decorated with dazzling visuals and vibrant art style.

Players who pre-ordered the physical version of the game will receive a special bonus - an exclusive physical sticker (available in limited quantities).

Key Features

Rich Music Selection from Disney Animated Films!

Experience classic Disney songs and iconic scenes from Disney animated films while you tap in time to the movement of the little steam train as notes appear.

Collect Dazzling Music Rides Depicting Disney Characters!

Discover 150 unique Music Rides featuring Disney animation characters in a brilliant, vibrant art style inspired by memorable story moments and musical themes.

Collect Your Favorite Scenes from Disney Animated Films!

Collect iconic scenes from your favorite Disney animated films! Play through the game to unlock up to 30 different Memory Crystals from each Disney film.

Play Together!

Enjoy single-player mode or share the experience with up to four players simultaneously on a single console, making it perfect for family and friends to create musical memories together!

Fun for Everyone!

Players can individually select their difficulty level, making the game accessible to everyone regardless of skill level. The "Shake It!" mode allows players to simply swing their Joy-Con controllers to the rhythm, ensuring enjoyment for both rhythm game veterans and newcomers alike!

Language: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and English.

© Disney

Published by Imagineer

*All company and product/service names listed here are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Imagineer Co., Ltd.

Imagineer Co., Ltd., established in 1986 in Japan, specializes in content creation and digital services. We turn imagination into reality, delivering high-quality experiences that consistently satisfy and exceed customer expectations.

MEDIAKIT

https://link.directcloud.jp/GdCzAaCiRH

SOURCE Imagineer