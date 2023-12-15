Diversity Thrives, Inclusion Prevails: HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Cambodia 2023 Honors 12 Champions of an Inclusive Workforce

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Cambodia 2023 awards have been announced by HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry. In its third year, the 2023 Cambodia programme has recognised 12 outstanding organisations that have excelled in creating exemplary work environments for their employees.

This year's theme is "Celebrate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion." HR Asia has taken a significant step forward in recognising and promoting workplaces that foster diversity, equity, and inclusion by placing these values at the forefront of the selection process.

This year, 84 companies competed for the coveted title of Best Companies to Work for in Asia Cambodia 2023. Furthermore, 6,411 survey participants shared their insights and experiences, emphasising the region's extensive participation and engagement.

"We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming enthusiasm and support for the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Cambodia 2023 awards," said William Ng, Editor-in-Chief of HR Asia. "The number of nominations and survey participants demonstrates the commitment of organisations in Cambodia to prioritise employee satisfaction and well-being."

Three new categories were added this year to reflect the organisation's commitment to recognising excellence and innovation in the human resources domain. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times. Finally, the HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards recognise organisations that have successfully used technology to transform their human resource practices.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Cambodia 2023 award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

The award covers fourteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, South Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Cambodia 2023 awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2023 (CAMBODIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

AIA ( Cambodia ) Life Insurance Plc Chailease Royal Leasing Plc. Coffee Concepts ( Cambodia ) Limited Delivery Hero Cambodia Co.,Ltd (foodpanda) EFG (Express Food Group) Co.,Ltd Huawei Technologies ( Cambodia ) Co., Ltd. MB Bank ( Cambodia ) Plc Next Generation Group RHB Bank ( Cambodia ) Plc RMA ( Cambodia ) Plc. Westview Cambodian International School Zuellig Pharma Ltd.

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2023

AIA ( Cambodia ) Life Insurance Plc RHB Bank ( Cambodia ) Plc

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2023

Huawei Technologies ( Cambodia ) Co., Ltd.

