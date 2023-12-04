Diversity Thrives, Inclusion Prevails: HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia India 2023 Honors 14 Champions of an Inclusive Workforce

NEW DELHI, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia India 2023 awards have been announced by HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry. In its third year, the 2023 India programme has recognised 14 outstanding organisations that have excelled in creating exemplary work environments for their employees.

This year's theme is "Celebrate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion." HR Asia has taken a significant step forward in recognising and promoting workplaces that foster diversity, equity, and inclusion by placing these values at the forefront of the selection process.

This year's nominations saw a significant increase, with 155 companies competing for the coveted title of Best Companies to Work for in Asia India 2023. Furthermore, a staggering 2,910 survey participants shared their insights and experiences, emphasising the region's extensive participation and engagement.

"We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming enthusiasm and support for the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia India 2023 awards," said William Ng, Editor-in-Chief of HR Asia. "The increased number of nominations and survey participants demonstrates the commitment of organisations in India to prioritise employee satisfaction and well-being."

Three new categories were added this year to reflect the organisation's commitment to recognising excellence and innovation in the human resources domain. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times. Finally, the HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards recognise organisations that have successfully used technology to transform their human resource practices.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia India 2023 award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

The award covers fourteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia India 2023 awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2023 (INDIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

A. MENARINI INDIA PVT LTD APL LOGISTICS INDIA CARGILL INDIA PVT LTD CEVA LOGISTICS INDIA PVT LTD COLLIERS INDIA CONCENTRIX DAKSH SERVICES INDIA PVT LTD DSV AIR & SEA PVT LTD EY HERSHEY INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED KONE ELEVATOR MARSH INDIA INSURANCE BROKERS PRIVATE LIMITED SKODA AUTO VOLKSWAGEN INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED TITAN COMPANY LIMITED WTW INDIA GLOBAL DELIVERY CENTER

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2023

APL LOGISTICS INDIA CARGILL INDIA PVT LTD

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2023

A. MENARINI INDIA PVT. LTD CARGILL INDIA PVT LTD

