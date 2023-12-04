Diversity Thrives, Inclusion Prevails: HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Singapore 2023 Honors 41 Champions of an Inclusive Workforce

SINGAPORE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Singapore 2023 awards have been announced by HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry. In its ninth year, the 2023 Singapore programme has recognised 41 outstanding organisations that have excelled in creating exemplary work environments for their employees.

Congratulations to the Winners of 2023 Singapore HR Asia Best Companies to Work in Asia

This year's theme is "Celebrate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion." HR Asia has taken a significant step forward in recognising and promoting workplaces that foster diversity, equity, and inclusion by placing these values at the forefront of the selection process.

This year's nominations saw a significant increase, with 332 companies competing for the coveted title of Best Companies to Work for in Asia Singapore 2023. Furthermore, a staggering 33,720 survey participants shared their insights and experiences, emphasising the region's extensive participation and engagement.

"We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming enthusiasm and support for the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Singapore 2023 awards," said William Ng, Editor-in-Chief of HR Asia. "The increased number of nominations and survey participants demonstrates the commitment of organisations in Singapore to prioritise employee satisfaction and well-being."

Three new categories were added this year to reflect the organisation's commitment to recognising excellence and innovation in the human resources domain. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times. Finally, the HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards recognise organisations that have successfully used technology to transform their human resource practices.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Singapore 2023 award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

One of the highlights of this year's event was the recognition of the 4 Gold winners, who have been consecutive winners for five years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their commitment to creating a remarkable workplace environment. The 4 Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Singapore 2023 are Borouge Pte Ltd, City Developments Limited, Mazars LLP and NTUC First Campus.

The award covers fourteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Singapore 2023 awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2023 (SINGAPORE EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

A. MENARINI ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD AIRWALLEX ALFATECH ASIA APL LOGISTICS LTD ASM BAXTER HEALTHCARE ( ASIA ) PTE. LTD BOROUGE PTE LTD CARGILL ASIA PACIFIC HOLDINGS PTE LTD. CATHAY UNITED BANK CEVA LOGISTICS SINGAPORE PTE LTD CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD CIMB BANK BERHAD CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED CMA CGM ASIA PACIFIC LIMITED COACH SINGAPORE PTE LTD CROCS SINGAPORE PTE LTD CRYSTAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED CYCLE & CARRIAGE SINGAPORE DANONE ASIA PTE LTD FEDEX EXPRESS SINGAPORE FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE SINGAPORE PTE LTD GLOBAL EDUHUB PTE LTD HEXAGON ASSET LIFECYCLE INTELLIGENCE HITACHI SOLUTIONS ASIA PACIFIC PTE. LTD. IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS SINGAPORE PTE LTD. INCOME INSURANCE LIMITED MAZARS LLP MCC SINGAPORE MOOMOO FINANCIAL SINGAPORE PTE LTD. NTUC FIRST CAMPUS NTUC HEALTH CO-OPERATIVE LIMITED NTUC LEARNINGHUB PTE LTD OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP SINGAPORE SANDOZ SINGAPORE PTE LTD SBS TRANSIT SINGAPORE SCHINDLER LIFTS ( SINGAPORE ) PTE LTD TDCX (SG) PTE. LTD. UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED WATSON-MARLOW FLUID TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS YHS ( SINGAPORE ) PTE LTD YINSON PRODUCTION OFFSHORE PTE LTD

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2023

CATHAY UNITED BANK COACH SINGAPORE PTE LTD CRYSTAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED GLOBAL EDUHUB PTE LTD HEXAGON ASSET LIFECYCLE INTELLIGENCE OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP SINGAPORE TDCX (SG) PTE. LTD. WATSON-MARLOW FLUID TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS YINSON PRODUCTION OFFSHORE PTE LTD

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2023

HEXAGON ASSET LIFECYCLE INTELLIGENCE OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP SINGAPORE SBS TRANSIT SINGAPORE YHS ( SINGAPORE ) PTE LTD

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2023

A. MENARINI ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD ASM CARGILL ASIA PACIFIC HOLDINGS PTE LTD. CATHAY UNITED BANK GLOBAL EDUHUB PTE LTD INCOME INSURANCE LIMITED NTUC FIRST CAMPUS OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP SINGAPORE SANDOZ SINGAPORE PTE LTD YHS ( SINGAPORE ) PTE LTD

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

