DJ SNAKE HEADLINES HISTORIC HARBOURFRONT SHOW



Higher Brothers, DJ Wordy, and Cantomania Complete the Lineup

Early Bird Tickets Open March 27

HONG KONG, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The full lineup for the most anticipated electronic music event of the year has been revealed. On Friday, 8 May 2026, DJ Snake will headline a massive outdoor show at Central Harbourfront Event Space – the inaugural flagship electronic music event of the French May Arts Festival 2026.

Joining him are some of the biggest names in Chinese hip-hop and electronic music: Higher Brothers (Masiwei, KnowKnow, PSY.P, Melo) making a special appearance – marking the first time the four members have reunited on stage in recent years. Also on the bill: 3x DMC China Champion DJ Wordy, and Cantomania's own DJ Fabsabs and DJ Steffunn spinning Cantopop disco to open the night.

This is not just a concert. It's a cultural collision: French electronic music meets Mainland China and Hong Kong's most exciting artists, all set against the glittering backdrop of Victoria Harbour. From DJ Snake's global electronic sound to Higher Brothers' trailblazing hip-hop and DJ Wordy's world-class turntablism, this lineup represents the very best of both cultures coming together on one stage.

What's New: Full Lineup & Ticket Launch

Ticket Info

Early Bird Tickets 27 March 2026 (Fri) at 4:00pm – 30 March 2026 (Mon) at 12noon 15% off Cityline / Trip.com / Ctrip Regular Tickets 30 March 2026 (Mon) at 4:00pm Cityline / Trip.com / Ctrip Ticket Tier - Price (HKD) Back Standing: $680

Front Standing: $980

VIP Standing: $1,880 (inc. 2 drink coupons and dedicated entry lane0 Where to Buy Cityline / Trip.com / Ctrip



Event Information

Date 8 May 2026 (Friday) Venue Central Harbourfront Event Space The Night at a Glance 6:00 PM – Doors open 7:00 PM – Cantomania (DJ Fabsabs & DJ Steffunn)

8:00 PM – Main Act begins DJ Wordy

Higher Brothers (special appearance)

DJ Snake

From Cantopop disco to hip-hop, trap, and electronic music, the night is curated to build energy from the moment you arrive until the very last drop.

A Cultural Moment for Hong Kong

Presented by French May Arts Festival and organized by Occasions Digital & Events Limited, this massive open-air production marks the thrilling launch of the festival's 33rd edition. French May Arts Festival 2026 is also a project financially supported by the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government.

"This event embodies exactly what the Mega ACE Fund was created to support – world-class cultural experiences that put Hong Kong on the global map," said Dr Adrian Cheng, Chairman of the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Committee. "Bringing together French electronic icon DJ Snake with Chinese hip-hop pioneers Higher Brothers and turntablist legend DJ Wordy against our city's iconic Victoria Harbour is a powerful statement about Hong Kong's role as a cultural crossroads. We are proud to support an event that celebrates creativity, drives tourism, and energizes our night-time economy."

A Special Reunion: Higher Brothers x DJ Snake

For fans of DJ Snake and Higher Brothers, this performance holds special significance. Following their 2018 collaboration on the special edition of "Made in China," DJ Snake will share the stage with Higher Brothers in Hong Kong for the first time. That track became a cultural milestone connecting Chinese hip-hop with global electronic music, with DJ Snake's signature production elevating the iconic song to new heights.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Higher Brothers' formation. For the first time since the milestone, Masiwei, KnowKnow, PSY.P, and Melo—each thriving in their individual careers—come together as a full lineup to perform alongside their former collaborator, DJ Snake. Fans have waited a long time for this rare full-group appearance. An unmissable opportunity.

A City-Wide Celebration: Partners Driving Hong Kong's Tourism & Night-Time Economy

This event is more than a single night of music – it's a coordinated effort to showcase Hong Kong as Asia's premier destination for entertainment, culture, and nightlife during the Labour Day Golden Week holiday period.

We are proud to partner with a growing network of leading organizations who share our vision of promoting Hong Kong's tourism and night-time economy to the world. Our partners include over 30 organizations spanning across sectors such as cross-border ferry and coach services, hotels in Hong Kong and Macau, nightlife and entertainment venues, shopping malls, and lifestyle destinations, with strong support from our advertising media and sponsorship partners. Together, we are creating a seamless weekend experience for visitors from Mainland China, Macau, and across Asia – inviting them to experience Hong Kong's legendary energy, from the concert stage at Victoria Harbour to the vibrant streets and venues that make our city shine.

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About DJ Snake

Cultural icon DJ Snake has shaped the global music landscape with hits like "Let Me Love You," "Middle," "Lean On," and "Taki Taki." Collaborating with leading names across pop and urban music including Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Future, Travis Scott, Jung Kook, J Balvin, Peso Pluma, Don Toliver, Stray Kids, LISA from BLACKPINK, and Amadou and Mariam, he has built a cross genre catalogue with lasting worldwide impact. With over 52 million monthly Spotify listeners and more than 40 billion streams, he has sold out arenas globally and redefined the modern electronic artist.

Rooted in the French underground electronic scene, DJ Snake emerged as a pioneer in blending electronic music with trap, hip-hop, and modern pop, reintroducing vocal chops and high-impact drops into mainstream pop production. Breakthrough tracks like "Bird Machine," "Turn Down for What," and "Propaganda" became cultural landmarks, reshaping electronic music and ushering twerk, trap, and hip-hop influences into the global mainstream.

His rise from clubs to stadiums includes headlining Accor Arena and Stade de France, selling over 100,000 tickets between the two Paris shows in minutes, while dominating markets across Asia, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and North America. In 2025, he released Nomad, a globally influenced project that earned major international covers and a GQ Man of the Year award, alongside continued expansion into fashion through global brand collaborations and his Pardon My French collective.

About Higher Brothers

The biggest thing to ever come out of China, Higher Brothers is on top of the world, with Noisey calling them "Chinese hip-hop's greatest hope" and being touted as "the hottest rap group from the East" by Hypebeast.

With each of the members possessing a diverse arsenal of rapping, singing, and production ability, the Higher Brothers have steadily ascended to the top of China's music scene. Having worked with the biggest names in music like Murda Beatz, JID, Ski Mask the Slump God, Denzel Curry, among many others, and with their debut album "5 Stars" being named an instant classic, there is no telling what heights the Higher Brothers can reach.

Higher Brother's songs have been featured in the US hit series "Silicon Valley" as well as the animated series "Fairfax" on Amazon Prime Video.

About DJ Wordy

DJ Wordy is China's most influential DJ and the only three‑time DMC China Champion, known for transforming turntables into instruments and blending hip‑hop with modern house and organic electronic grooves. The first Chinese artist to perform at EDC Las Vegas, he has since brought his signature style to Burning Man, Wonderfruit, Boiler Room Shanghai, Clockenflap, and beyond. With over 100 international shows across the US, Europe, and Asia, and collaborations with global brands, his performances feel more like live acts—driven by turntablism, storytelling, and raw dancefloor energy.

About Cantomania

Founded in 2016 to promote Cantopop and unite like‑minded individuals, Cantomania grew from small parties into a leading force behind the genre's rising wave. At its heart are two key figures: DJ Steffunn, a veteran drummer, producer, and DJ with over 20 years in Hong Kong's indie and Cantopop scene—he launched the first Retro Canto Disco party in 2012 and has brought his Canto Disco sets to Freespace Festival, Art Basel events, and M+ in 2025; and DJ Fabsabs, an international performer who has headlined Cantonese Disco events across Hong Kong—including a set for over 4,000 people at M+ Museum—and taken the sound to London, Manchester, Changsha, Dubai, Singapore, Shenzhen, Nestival Music Festival in the French Pyrenees (2022–2025), and the 2022 Tour de France.

About Mega Arts and Cultural Events (ACE) Fund

The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government sets up the Mega ACE Fund to attract and support international or large-scale arts and cultural events which bring significant arts, cultural or economic values and can be recurrent and anchored in Hong Kong, or events which can bring exceptionally significant arts or cultural merit, as well as publicity and image building values to Hong Kong as an arts and cultural hub with a view to contributing to Hong Kong's development into an arts and cultural metropolis as well as a tourist destination, providing development opportunities for the arts, cultural and creative sectors, and facilitating arts and cultural exchange.

About the French May Arts Festival

Established in 1993, French May is one of the largest cultural events in Asia. With about 100 programmes presented across two months, we showcase the most diversified art forms – from heritage and contemporary art, paintings and design to classical music and hip-hop dance, cinema and circus. It has become an iconic part of Hong Kong's cultural scene, reaching over 200,000 visitors each year.

French May brings the arts to everyone, not only in cultural venues, but also in public spaces, shopping malls and more, inviting everyone across Hong Kong to enjoy art in their daily lives.

With the aim of promoting accessible arts for all, French May places a strong emphasis on education through outreach programmes, guided tours, workshops, masterclasses and free performances. The festival strives to reach the widest possible audience and contribute to education of the young and less-privileged, working closely with over 50 local institutions and organisations to establish barrier-free access to the arts.

Media Contact

For further enquiries, please contact: Occasions PR & Marketing Ltd.

Eddie Ng Email: [email protected] Tel: +852 3678 0120 Kristy Fung Email : [email protected] Tel : +852 3678 0183 Stella Wong Email: [email protected] Tel: +852 3678 0123

Social Media & Updates

Follow @frenchmayartsfest and @occasionsapac on Instagram, and sign up for the French May newsletter at frenchmay.com for exclusive updates.

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to French May Arts Festival 2026 only, but does not otherwise take part in it. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in the materials/activities (or by members of the grantee's team) are those of the organisers of French May Arts Festival 2026 only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

SOURCE The French May Arts Festival