"DJ Snake Live in Hong Kong" Sold Out Limited Additional Tickets to be Released on Cityline from 10am on 24 April, 2026

HONG KONG, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Presented by French May Arts Festival, the highly anticipated "DJ Snake Live in Hong Kong French May Arts Festival 2026: Sino French Electronic Music Show" will take place on Friday, 8 May 2026, at the Central Harbourfront Event Space. This most talked-about electronic music event of the year has received overwhelming response since tickets went on public sale, with tickets available on Cityline now completely sold out. The organiser today (22 April) announced the release of a limited number of additional tickets, which will go on sale this Friday (24 April) at 10:00am via Cityline (https://shows.cityline.com/en/2026/djsnakehk.html).

DJ Snake Live in Hong Kong French May Arts Festival 2026: Sino French Electronic Music Show Date: 8 May 2026 (Friday) Venue: Central Harbourfront Event Space Programme Run-down: 6:00pm – Doors Open 7:00pm – Opening Act 8:00pm – Main Act Lineup: DJ Snake , French electronic music icon

Higher Brothers (Masiwei, KnowKnow, PSY.P, Melo) , special guest

DJ Wordy , three-time China DMC Champion

DJ Fabsabs and DJ Steffunn from Cantomania , opening guest Ticket Tier - Price (HKD): Back Standing: HK$680

Front Standing: HK$980

VIP Standing: HK$1,880 (inc. 2 drink coupons and dedicated entry lane) Where to buy: Cityline, Trip.com, Ctrip, Ticketflap, uutix, Maoyan, Damai, PLVR

In addition, a limited number of tickets are still available on the following ticketing platforms: Trip.com, Ctrip, Ticketflap, uutix, Maoyan, Damai, PLVR. Tickets are limited and will be sold while stocks last.

For additional ticket information and event details, please visit:

Occasions Digital & Events Limited

Facebook: www.facebook.com/OccasionsPR

Instagram: www.instagram.com/occasionsapac/

Threads: www.threads.com/@occasionsapac

French May Arts Festival

Official website: www.frenchmay.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrenchMayArtsFestival

X: www.x.com/lefrenchmay

Instagram: www.instagram.com/frenchmayartsfest/

For further enquiries and requests for interviews, please contact:

Occasions PR & Marketing Ltd.

SOURCE The French May Arts Festival