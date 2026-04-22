"DJ Snake Live in Hong Kong" Sold Out Limited Additional Tickets to be Released on Cityline from 10am on 24 April, 2026

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The French May Arts Festival

22 Apr, 2026, 22:11 CST

HONG KONG, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Presented by French May Arts Festival, the highly anticipated "DJ Snake Live in Hong Kong   French May Arts Festival 2026: Sino French Electronic Music Show" will take place on Friday, 8 May 2026, at the Central Harbourfront Event Space. This most talked-about electronic music event of the year has received overwhelming response since tickets went on public sale, with tickets available on Cityline now completely sold out. The organiser today (22 April) announced the release of a limited number of additional tickets, which will go on sale this Friday (24 April) at 10:00am via Cityline (https://shows.cityline.com/en/2026/djsnakehk.html).  

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DJ Snake Live in Hong Kong  

French May Arts Festival 2026: Sino French Electronic Music Show

Date: 

8 May 2026 (Friday)

Venue:

Central Harbourfront Event Space

Programme

Run-down:

6:00pm – Doors Open

7:00pm – Opening Act 

8:00pm – Main Act 

Lineup: 

  • DJ Snake, French electronic music icon
  • Higher Brothers (Masiwei, KnowKnow, PSY.P, Melo), special guest
  • DJ Wordy, three-time China DMC Champion
  • DJ Fabsabs and DJ Steffunn from Cantomania, opening guest

 

Ticket Tier - Price (HKD):

  • Back Standing: HK$680
  • Front Standing: HK$980
  • VIP Standing: HK$1,880 (inc. 2 drink coupons and dedicated entry lane)

 

Where to buy:

Cityline, Trip.com, Ctrip, Ticketflap, uutix, Maoyan, Damai, PLVR

In addition, a limited number of tickets are still available on the following ticketing platforms: Trip.com, Ctrip, Ticketflap, uutix, Maoyan, Damai, PLVR. Tickets are limited and will be sold while stocks last.

For additional ticket information and event details, please visit:

Occasions Digital & Events Limited
Facebook: www.facebook.com/OccasionsPR
Instagram: www.instagram.com/occasionsapac/
Threads: www.threads.com/@occasionsapac

French May Arts Festival
Official website: www.frenchmay.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrenchMayArtsFestival
X: www.x.com/lefrenchmay
Instagram: www.instagram.com/frenchmayartsfest/

For further enquiries and requests for interviews, please contact: 

Occasions PR & Marketing Ltd.

Jade Liu

Kristy Fung

Stella Wong

Tel.: +852 3678 0135 

Tel.: +852 3678 0183 

Tel.: +852 3678 0123 

Email: [email protected]   

Email: [email protected] 

Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE The French May Arts Festival

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