"DJ Snake Live in Hong Kong" Sold Out Limited Additional Tickets to be Released on Cityline from 10am on 24 April, 2026
News provided byThe French May Arts Festival
22 Apr, 2026, 22:11 CST
HONG KONG, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Presented by French May Arts Festival, the highly anticipated "DJ Snake Live in Hong Kong French May Arts Festival 2026: Sino French Electronic Music Show" will take place on Friday, 8 May 2026, at the Central Harbourfront Event Space. This most talked-about electronic music event of the year has received overwhelming response since tickets went on public sale, with tickets available on Cityline now completely sold out. The organiser today (22 April) announced the release of a limited number of additional tickets, which will go on sale this Friday (24 April) at 10:00am via Cityline (https://shows.cityline.com/en/2026/djsnakehk.html).
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DJ Snake Live in Hong Kong
French May Arts Festival 2026: Sino French Electronic Music Show
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Date:
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8 May 2026 (Friday)
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Venue:
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Central Harbourfront Event Space
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Programme
Run-down:
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6:00pm – Doors Open
7:00pm – Opening Act
8:00pm – Main Act
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Lineup:
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Ticket Tier - Price (HKD):
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Where to buy:
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Cityline, Trip.com, Ctrip, Ticketflap, uutix, Maoyan, Damai, PLVR
In addition, a limited number of tickets are still available on the following ticketing platforms: Trip.com, Ctrip, Ticketflap, uutix, Maoyan, Damai, PLVR. Tickets are limited and will be sold while stocks last.
For additional ticket information and event details, please visit:
Occasions Digital & Events Limited
Facebook: www.facebook.com/OccasionsPR
Instagram: www.instagram.com/occasionsapac/
Threads: www.threads.com/@occasionsapac
French May Arts Festival
Official website: www.frenchmay.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrenchMayArtsFestival
X: www.x.com/lefrenchmay
Instagram: www.instagram.com/frenchmayartsfest/
For further enquiries and requests for interviews, please contact:
Occasions PR & Marketing Ltd.
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Jade Liu
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Kristy Fung
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Stella Wong
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Tel.: +852 3678 0135
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Tel.: +852 3678 0183
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Tel.: +852 3678 0123
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Email: [email protected]
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Email: [email protected]
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Email: [email protected]
SOURCE The French May Arts Festival
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