DMZ Finance and Mantle Bring the World's First DFSA-Approved Tokenized Money Market Fund Onchain

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DMZ Finance, with Mantle and Bybit, today announced the deployment of QCDT , the world's first DFSA-approved (Dubai Financial Services Authority) tokenized money market fund (MMF), on Mantle Network's modular Layer-2 infrastructure.

QCDT is a regulated, yield-bearing token co-launched by Qatar National Bank, DMZ Finance, and Standard Chartered, offering institutional-grade exposure to on-chain finance. Positioned alongside leading global tokenized money market funds such as BUIDL and BENJI — collectively referred to as the "BBQ". QCDT bridges traditional finance and decentralized markets. By combining DMZ Finance's tokenization expertise, Bybit's global exchange infrastructure, and Mantle's scalable blockchain architecture, QCDT brings real-world yield on-chain in a compliant and capital-efficient manner.

Unlocking Institutional-Grade Yield and Mirror Collateral Onchain

At launch, Bybit has become the first global exchange to accept QCDT as collateral, enabling qualified institutions to deploy tokenized MMF units as margin collateral backed by U.S. Treasuries.

The integration provides up to USD 1 billion in borrowing capacity, unlocking new opportunities for both traditional financial institutions and established trading firms to participate in onchain yield strategies within a regulated framework.

"Tokenized money market funds like QCDT represent a foundational bridge between traditional finance and DeFi," said by Belle, Head of BD at Mantle. "By leveraging Mantle's modular infrastructure, we are enabling compliant, high-value assets to move onchain, setting the stage for scalable institutional adoption."

Building the Bridge Between TradFi and DeFi

Powered by DMZ Finance, QCDT combines the security of regulated financial products with the efficiency of blockchain settlement. The collaboration with Bybit unlocks seamless integration between traditional capital and onchain liquidity — a major milestone in advancing tokenized finance.

"At DMZ Finance, our mission is to make real-world assets accessible in digital form," said [Nathan Ma, Co-founder and Chairman of DMZ Finance]. "Working with Mantle and Bybit demonstrates how tokenization can bring innovation to institutional markets while bridging liquidity and access for more TradF and Web3 investors."

Advancing Mantle's Vision for Institutional RWAs

For Mantle, the deployment of QCDT marks another milestone in its Real-World Asset (RWA) strategy — positioning the network as the institution-ready Layer-2 for compliant, high-value financial instruments.

By bringing regulated yield-bearing assets onchain, Mantle strengthens its role as the liquidity and distribution layer for tokenized assets — paving the way for principal-protected yield instruments, compliant liquidity rails, and institutional-grade capital markets built on blockchain.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with onchain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, OP-Succinct and EigenLayer.

