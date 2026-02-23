Best Value AI Legal Document Solutions

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DocLegal.ai, a leading global provider of AI-powered legal document services, today issued a formal public warning regarding a website operating under the domain Doclegal.io. The '.io' site offers legal template services that bear a confusing similarity to DocLegal.ai's established platform and proprietary offerings.

DocLegal.ai confirms that it is the sole and exclusive owner of the registered trademark "DOCLEGAL.AI" This trademark is legally protected across multiple major jurisdictions, including the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Singapore, and Hong Kong SAR.

DocLegal.ai has initiated actions following a documented instance of consumer confusion. A user contacted the company to report an unauthorized charge originating from the '.io' domain, under the mistaken belief that both platforms were the same entity. This report confirms that the similar domain is actively misleading the public.

In response to these findings, DocLegal.ai has issued a formal Cease-and-Desist demand to the operators of Doclegal.io. The demand requires the immediate termination of all use of the "Doclegal" mark and any confusingly similar variations that may infringe upon DocLegal.ai's intellectual property rights.

Advice for Consumers

DocLegal.ai urges all individuals and businesses to exercise caution and verify they are using the correct platform - DocLegal.ai . To ensure you are accessing legitimate, secure, and trademark-protected AI legal tools, please confirm that you are using the official URL: https://DocLegal.ai .

About DocLegal.ai

DocLegal.ai is a pioneering legal technology company providing businesses and individuals with advanced AI legal tools for drafting, reviewing, and managing legal documents. With trademark-protected services in multiple international jurisdictions, DocLegal.ai is dedicated to setting industry standards in innovation, security, and reliability.

