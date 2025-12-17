Documentary Series A Long Cherished Dream Tells Dream-Chasing Stories of Ordinary Chinese People

A female truck driver, an acrobat performer, a group of private entrepreneurs... What will happen when they become the protagonists in a documentary film where their joys, sorrows, and all the ups and downs of their lives were recorded on camera? This is the appeal of Malcolm Clarke's documentary series presented by China Review Studio "A Long Cherished Dream".

A Long Cherished Dream is a four-part documentary series: A Room of Their Own, Drive Like A Girl, Leap of Faith and The Tie That Binds. Malcolm Clarke takes an objective and level-headed approach, choosing a series of ordinary people from different regions and occupations in China, telling their stories of striving for a "moderately prosperous" life. The 120-minute film only presents a representative part of China's history of change.

The film won Best Documentary Series of The 28th Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Awards, Best Documentary Short of The 12th Edition of Chicago Indie Film Awards, Bronze Remi Award of The 55th WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival 2022, and was in the official selections of Doc Edge Film Festival 2022, American Documentary And Animation Film Festival and Film Fund 2022, Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival 2022, and Santa Fe International Film Festival 2022.

SOURCE China Review Studio