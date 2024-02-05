Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition launches and announces special projects and exclusives

Rare, unique, and charitable projects showcase the best in global craftmanship

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The epitome of luxury and design, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), launched the 20ᵗʰ edition on February 5 open until February 11. As the region's largest business to business and business to customer show of its kind, DJWE returns to the world-class Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

Hublot Classic Fusion Tourbillon Orlinski at DJWE

Visit Qatar unveils its new 'Jewellery Connoisseurs' campaign for the event, featuring supermodel Irina Shayk, along with the iconic French football legend Thierry Henry. The campaign showcases an exclusive collection of extraordinary jewellery and timepieces with the support from five of the biggest exhibitors of the event; Fifty One East, Ali Bin Ali Luxury, Alfardan Jewellery, Al Majed Jewellery, and Bulgari.

Education Above All return to DJWE. The Qatar-based charity works to ensure equal access to education and to harness the power of quality education. Seven designers have worked with the charity to create special and limited pieces and each will donate profits from the sales. There are two brooches from Amal Ameen and Silvia Furmanovich has created a collection of jewellery highlighted with precious gemstones and diamonds.

Bulgari presents an extraordinary Imperial Spinel necklace – the spinel featured is the 4th in the world by carat weight weighing 131,21 carat. The necklace is in platinum with 1 cushion spinel, 14 square emerald-cut diamonds, 27 emerald beads, 36 fancy shape diamonds and 69 round brilliant cut diamonds and pave-set diamonds.

At Al Majed Jewellery watch brand Hublot will show a collection that includes the Classic Fusion Tourbillon Orlinski in pop colours – a fusion without compromise. Schwarz Etienne introduce an exclusive edition Roma Synergy by Kari Voutilainen, Qatar Golden Dunes Edition – a timepiece featuring a blue leather watch strap accentuated by honey stitches, unique to this edition. And TAG Heuer launches its exclusive Carrera Qatar Limited Edition timepiece.

Fifty One East, a long-time partner of DJWE, present world-renowned brands like CHANEL, Boucheron, and TUDOR. They will also showcase Rolex who highlight their pursuit of excellence featuring the GMT-Master II in yellow Rolesor with a Cerachrom bezel insert in grey and black ceramic, and the new Yacht-Master 42 in RLX titanium.

Several designers will launch special timepieces at Blue Salon including Louis Moinet, Artya, Urwerk and Bovet. De Bethune will present a special edition of 12 watches, celebrating their 12th year at the event. Louis Erard celebrate their partnership collaborating with Alain Silberstein on 28 new designs, exclusive to DJWE.

For the latest news and information, please visit -

https://visitqatar.com/intl-en/events-calendar/doha-jewellery-and-watches-exhibition.

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism's mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar's presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa

SOURCE Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition