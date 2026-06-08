Dong Bang Co Ltd Strengthens Global Competitiveness with Advanced Veterinary Pharmaceuticals

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dong Bang Co Ltd is strengthening its position in the global veterinary pharmaceutical market with high-value products including pet anesthetics and livestock reproductive hormones.

Since its establishment in 1983, the company has specialized in manufacturing veterinary medicines for livestock and companion animals. Its product portfolio includes probiotics, antibiotics, hormones, anti-inflammatory treatments, and natural antiviral agents aimed at improving animal health and supporting safe livestock production.

Among its core strengths, Dong Bang Co Ltd highlighted its proprietary manufacturing technology for livestock reproductive hormones. The company stated that it is currently the only Korean manufacturer with independent production capabilities in this segment.

The company has continuously invested in research and development while expanding partnerships with global distributors and buyers across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, CIS countries, and Central Asia.

As part of its overseas marketing efforts, Dong Bang Co Ltd will participate in the "Indo Livestock 2026 Expo & Forum" in Jakarta, Indonesia, this June. During the exhibition, the company plans to promote its flagship veterinary products to international buyers and industry partners.

Key products to be showcased include pet anesthetics, newly launched canine probiotics, and anti-inflammatory pain relief treatments that are particularly suited for Southeast Asian markets.

According to the company, the exhibition will provide an opportunity to demonstrate its differentiated technology and strengthen its competitiveness in high-value veterinary pharmaceutical sectors with high technical barriers.

A company representative said, "We will continue developing safe and effective veterinary pharmaceuticals and expand our presence as a trusted healthcare company in the global market."

SOURCE Dong Bang Co Ltd