Dong Bang Co Ltd to Showcase Veterinary Pharmaceuticals at Indo Livestock 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dong Bang Co Ltd, a Korean veterinary pharmaceutical manufacturer, will participate in the "Indo Livestock 2026 Expo & Forum," which will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from June 16 to 18, as part of its global market expansion strategy.

Founded in 1983, Dong Bang Co Ltd has specialized in the production of veterinary pharmaceuticals for livestock and companion animals, including cattle, pigs, poultry, and pets. The company develops a wide range of products designed to support animal health and safe livestock production, including probiotics, hormones, antibiotics, pet anesthetics, and natural antiviral agents.

Through continuous R&D investment and global partnerships, the company has expanded its export presence across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, CIS countries, and Central Asia.

At the exhibition, Dong Bang Co Ltd plans to introduce its updated product lineup to existing overseas partners and potential buyers. The company will particularly highlight pet anesthetics, newly launched canine probiotics, and anti-inflammatory pain relief products, which are in high demand in Southeast Asian markets.

Dong Bang Co Ltd stated that the exhibition will serve as an opportunity to strengthen its global brand recognition and expand its overseas business network. The company also emphasized its proprietary manufacturing technology for livestock reproductive hormones, noting that it is the only company in Korea with in-house production capabilities in this field.

A company official said, "This exhibition will be an important opportunity to introduce our long-standing R&D achievements to the global market and further strengthen the competitiveness of Korean veterinary pharmaceuticals."

The company added that it will continue developing high-quality veterinary healthcare products in line with the global 'One Health' trend, which emphasizes the interconnected health of humans, animals, and the environment.

SOURCE Dong Bang Co Ltd