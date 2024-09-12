Dongying offers Sun Tzu culture feast

DONGYING, China, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn: The 16th Sun Tzu Cultural Tourism Festival commenced on Sept 9 in Guangrao county, Dongying, in East China's Shandong province. The festival's vibrant activities sparked widespread public interest and deepened appreciation for Sun Tzu's enduring cultural legacy.

Guangrao county, the birthplace of Sun Tzu – also known as Sun Wu, a renowned philosopher and military strategist of the Spring and Autumn Period (770–476 BC) serves as the cradle of Sun Tzu culture.

The opening ceremony transported the audience back in time with performances that intricately blended Sun Tzu culture with local folk traditions. These artistic displays forged a vivid connection to Sun Tzu and offered a glimpse into the timeless wisdom that continues to inspire to this day.

Following the ceremony, a large-scale nighttime event enthralled attendees with a stunning audiovisual experience. Employing cutting-edge technology like drones, holographic projections, and multimedia light shows, the performance combined Sun Tzu cultural elements with striking displays such as a bronze horse formation and water shows, creating an immersive and memorable spectacle.

The 2024 Yellow River Estuary (Guangrao) Sun Tzu Cultural Forum opened on Sept 10. Leaders from prestigious research institutions such as the China Research Society of Sun Tzu's Art of War, the China Pre-Qin History Society, and the Sun Tzu Research Association of Shandong convened alongside domestic and international experts and scholars. Together, they engaged in in-depth discussions on the intersection of Sun Tzu culture and modern Chinese civilization.

Dongying is the custodian of Sun Tzu culture and has long been dedicated to its preservation and promotion. By adopting a strategic approach that integrates protection, utilization, and inheritance, the city ensures that the future of his legacy only brightens as it bridges the gap between ancient wisdom and contemporary thought.

Looking ahead, Dongying plans to use this festival as a way to further explore the research, application, and integration of Sun Tzu culture. By continuing to advance its preservation and development, the city aims to ensure that Sun Tzu's cultural heritage shines even more brightly in the modern era.

